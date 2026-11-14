Green Bay’s finance scene is busy right now, with options from internships to specialist roles. If you like numbers and steady work, these are worth a look.

Employer: Schreiber Foods

Schreiber Foods Location: Green Bay, WI (downtown home office, hybrid)

Type: Part-time, paid internship

Pay: $18.75/hour

Work with the Accounts Payable team to handle data entry, vendor questions, and basic analysis while you finish your Accounting/Finance degree. Hybrid schedule (3 days in office, 2 from home), real project work, and strong internship perks like retirement contributions and product discounts.

Employer: Associated Bank

Location: Green Bay, WI

Type: Full-time

Pay range: $19.96 – $34.21/hour (base pay range listed)

Support investment operations for brokerage, mutual funds, annuities, and life insurance. Good fit if you have financial services experience, like detailed work, and want to grow in wealth management with solid benefits, retirement plans, and advancement paths.

Employer: Bay Auto Parts

Location: Green Bay, WI (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay range: $18 – $23/hour

Handle payments, customer accounts, collections, and pricing for a long-standing local auto parts company. Great if you have 2–4 years AR/accounting experience, like owning your process, and want steady pay plus health benefits, PTO, and a 401(k) match.

If something here feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—local employers are often flexible for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.