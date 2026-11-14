Green Bay has a steady flow of driving work right now, from local night routes to part-time side gigs. If you like being on the road, there are a few solid options to check out.

Employer: Schneider

Schneider Location: Green Bay, WI (Midwest regional routes)

(Midwest regional routes) Type: Full-time

Pay: $1,475–$1,800 weekly, plus $10,000 sign-on bonus for experienced drivers ($5,000 for new drivers)

Haul building supplies in dry van trailers on a night shift schedule with weekly home time. All CDL-A holders are welcome, with mileage + hourly pay, performance pay, paid orientation, PTO after 6 months, and full medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) with match.

Employer: Janik Power Sweeping

Janik Power Sweeping Location: Green Bay, WI

Type: Part-time

Pay: $20.00 per hour

Drive a truck-mounted power sweeper and clean parking lots about 3 nights per week (~20 hours). No CDL required, training is provided, and there’s some schedule flexibility if you want a steady night side job.

Employer: Batesville Casket Company

Location: Green Bay, WI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.18 per hour

Weekday box-truck route delivering and unloading caskets, with a 7AM start and occasional overnight rotation. Requires a clean driving record and 3+ years of commercial driving, and comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid time off, and extra driver safety training.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—transportation roles in Green Bay open and close fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.