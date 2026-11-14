Green Bay’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re seasoned or just getting started. Here are several local roles where you can work with your hands and stay close to home.

Employer: Pennoni

Pennoni Location: Green Bay, WI

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Salary: Not listed

Work as an AWS Certified Welding Inspector on bridge and highway products, checking welds, steel fabrication, coatings, and more. Good fit if you have 3+ years’ experience, AWS CWI, and like a mix of shop inspections, reports, and working with engineers and fabricators.

Employer: SanCrest

SanCrest Location: Green Bay, WI

Type: Full-time, 1099 contractor

Full-time, Salary: Not listed (paid per contract)

Install residential replacement windows from tear-out to final cleanup on occupied homes. Ideal if you already know window installs, like working independently, and want contractor-style flexibility while staying customer-facing.

Employer: Century Security Solutions (Century Fence)

Century Security Solutions (Century Fence) Location: Green Bay, WI

Type: Full-time, in-person

Full-time, in-person Salary: From $23.00/hour

Hands-on welding role using MIG and Stick on active construction projects. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, profit sharing, and more—great if you want steady pay, strong benefits, and a team-focused shop.

Employer: Yanda's Distributing

Yanda's Distributing Location: Green Bay, WI

Type: Full-time, in-person

Full-time, in-person Salary: $750–$1,600 per week

Entry-level general labor job with weekly pay and on-the-job training—no experience needed. Good for anyone who wants active work, a flexible schedule, and room to grow by taking on more duties over time.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.