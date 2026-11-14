Green Bay’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid first-shift options and room to grow. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: KI

KI Location: Green Bay, WI

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (Mon–Fri, 6am–2pm)

Pay: Not listed (includes $1/hour raise within first year )

Not listed (includes ) Run and program CNC tube or wire bending equipment, help with changeovers, and use bend check fixtures to keep quality high. You’ll also learn other fab gear like robotic welders and saws, with monthly performance bonuses, 401(k) with match, and 100% employee ownership.

Employer: KI

KI Location: Green Bay, WI

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (Mon–Fri, 6am–2pm)

Starting Pay: $19/hour (plus $1/hour raise within first year )

(plus ) Assemble furniture using hand tools and lifts, follow work instructions, and scan parts to keep orders moving. This is a good fit if you’re mechanically inclined, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want strong benefits like health, dental, vision, paid vacation, and monthly bonuses.

Employer: Cintas

Cintas Location: Green Bay, WI

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Lead a fast-paced production team: hire, train, and coach entry-level partners while keeping safety, quality, and productivity on track. Comes with medical, dental, vision (one plan at zero cost), 401(k) with match and profit sharing, ESOP, and clear career advancement paths.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has similar roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.