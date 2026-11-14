Green Bay’s healthcare scene is busy right now—lots of options from entry-level to advanced clinical roles. If you’ve been thinking about a change, this is a good moment to look.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Green Bay, WI

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $16 – $20/hour

Help customers at the pharmacy counter, ring up sales, and support the pharmacist with data entry and filling prescriptions. Good fit if you like fast-paced retail, patient contact, and want a foot in the door in pharmacy.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Green Bay, WI

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $17 – $23.25/hour

Earn while you learn in a structured tech training program recognized by ASHP and the Department of Labor. You’ll process prescriptions, support clinical services, and work toward PTCB certification with Walgreens’ training.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Vetted Solutions Location: Green Bay, WI

Type: Full-time

Provide evidence-based nursing care on a Med/Surg unit, monitoring complex patients and coordinating with a full care team. Open to new grads and experienced RNs with an active WI (or compact) license and BLS.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Vetted Solutions Location: Green Bay, WI

Type: Full-time

Work in the cath lab supporting cardiac, vascular, neuro, and EP procedures, running imaging and helping manage workflow. Requires 2+ years cath lab experience, ARRT RT(R), WI radiographer license, and BLS/ACLS.

Employer: Central Park Rehabilitation Hospital (Green Bay Rehabilitation Hospital)

Location: Green Bay, WI

Type: Full-time

Lead the entire pharmacy department at a modern inpatient rehab hospital—focus is on operations, staff supervision, and quality. Requires B.S. or Pharm.D., WI pharmacist license, and 2+ years’ related experience; strong benefits and PTO.

Employer: MVMT Performance & Rehabilitation

MVMT Performance & Rehabilitation Location: Green Bay, WI

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $60,000 – $100,000/year

Cash-based clinic with 60-minute 1:1 sessions and a mix of ortho and pelvic floor (about 50/50). Offers mentorship, pelvic health training, health insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, and $1,000 CEU budget.

Employer: Accendra Health (Apria/Byram brands)

Accendra Health (Apria/Byram brands) Location: Green Bay, WI + Northeast WI/UP of MI travel

Type: Part-time (2–3 days/week, 8:30–5:00)

Part-time (2–3 days/week, 8:30–5:00) Salary: $32 – $36/hour

Home-care RT role doing oxygen, CPAP/BiPAP, and vent setups with about 1.5 travel days/week and $0.70/mile reimbursement. Includes a full benefits package even though the schedule is part-time.

Employer: Advocate Aurora Health

Advocate Aurora Health Location: Green Bay, WI

Type: Full-time

Set up and maintain anesthesia and monitoring equipment in the OR, assist with lines and blood draws, and support patient transfers. Needs HS diploma, about 1 year healthcare/OR-related experience, and BLS within 6 months.

Employer: Emplify Health by Bellin

Emplify Health by Bellin Location: 744 S Webster Ave, Green Bay, WI

Type: Part-time, day/PM, every other weekend + holiday rotation

Work on a 26-bed medical unit with a wide mix of acute patients, doing direct care plus tasks like EKGs, phlebotomy, and stocking. Must be on the WI CNA Registry; offers strong benefits, tuition help, and growth paths.

Employer: Emplify Health

Emplify Health Location: Green Bay, WI & La Crosse, WI

Type: Full-time

Lead a team of pharmacists and techs managing system-wide formulary and medication use, balancing safety, outcomes, and cost. Requires ACPE-accredited pharmacy degree, WI pharmacist license, and 1+ year relevant experience or admin residency.

Employer: Phoenix Regional Rehabilitation Hospital (Green Bay Rehabilitation Hospital)

Phoenix Regional Rehabilitation Hospital (Green Bay Rehabilitation Hospital) Location: Green Bay, WI

Type: Full-time

Provide clinical pharmacy services in an inpatient rehab setting—drug utilization review, monitoring therapies, and consulting with providers. Needs an active pharmacist license; hospital experience and leadership skills are preferred, with full benefits and PTO.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare employers here are growing and often have room to move up or sideways once you’re in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.