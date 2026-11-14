undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Green Bay
🏥 Green Bay Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & Solid Pay
12 days ago
Green Bay’s healthcare scene is busy right now—lots of options from entry-level to advanced clinical roles. If you’ve been thinking about a change, this is a good moment to look.
Pharmacy Customer Service Associate
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Green Bay, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $16 – $20/hour
Help customers at the pharmacy counter, ring up sales, and support the pharmacist with data entry and filling prescriptions. Good fit if you like fast-paced retail, patient contact, and want a foot in the door in pharmacy.
Pharmacy Technician / Pharm Tech Apprenticeship
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Green Bay, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $17 – $23.25/hour
Earn while you learn in a structured tech training program recognized by ASHP and the Department of Labor. You’ll process prescriptions, support clinical services, and work toward PTCB certification with Walgreens’ training.
Registered Nurse – Medical Surgical
- Employer: Vetted Solutions
- Location: Green Bay, WI
- Type: Full-time
Provide evidence-based nursing care on a Med/Surg unit, monitoring complex patients and coordinating with a full care team. Open to new grads and experienced RNs with an active WI (or compact) license and BLS.
Cardiovascular Invasive Technologist (Cath Lab)
- Employer: Vetted Solutions
- Location: Green Bay, WI
- Type: Full-time
Work in the cath lab supporting cardiac, vascular, neuro, and EP procedures, running imaging and helping manage workflow. Requires 2+ years cath lab experience, ARRT RT(R), WI radiographer license, and BLS/ACLS.
Director of Pharmacy
- Employer: Central Park Rehabilitation Hospital (Green Bay Rehabilitation Hospital)
- Location: Green Bay, WI
- Type: Full-time
Lead the entire pharmacy department at a modern inpatient rehab hospital—focus is on operations, staff supervision, and quality. Requires B.S. or Pharm.D., WI pharmacist license, and 2+ years’ related experience; strong benefits and PTO.
Ortho + Pelvic Floor Physical Therapist
- Employer: MVMT Performance & Rehabilitation
- Location: Green Bay, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $60,000 – $100,000/year
Cash-based clinic with 60-minute 1:1 sessions and a mix of ortho and pelvic floor (about 50/50). Offers mentorship, pelvic health training, health insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, and $1,000 CEU budget.
Part Time Respiratory Therapist
- Employer: Accendra Health (Apria/Byram brands)
- Location: Green Bay, WI + Northeast WI/UP of MI travel
- Type: Part-time (2–3 days/week, 8:30–5:00)
- Salary: $32 – $36/hour
Home-care RT role doing oxygen, CPAP/BiPAP, and vent setups with about 1.5 travel days/week and $0.70/mile reimbursement. Includes a full benefits package even though the schedule is part-time.
Anesthesia Technician
- Employer: Advocate Aurora Health
- Location: Green Bay, WI
- Type: Full-time
Set up and maintain anesthesia and monitoring equipment in the OR, assist with lines and blood draws, and support patient transfers. Needs HS diploma, about 1 year healthcare/OR-related experience, and BLS within 6 months.
Nursing Assistant (CNA) – Medical Unit
- Employer: Emplify Health by Bellin
- Location: 744 S Webster Ave, Green Bay, WI
- Type: Part-time, day/PM, every other weekend + holiday rotation
Work on a 26-bed medical unit with a wide mix of acute patients, doing direct care plus tasks like EKGs, phlebotomy, and stocking. Must be on the WI CNA Registry; offers strong benefits, tuition help, and growth paths.
Program Manager, Medication Utilization (Formulary Activity)
- Employer: Emplify Health
- Location: Green Bay, WI & La Crosse, WI
- Type: Full-time
Lead a team of pharmacists and techs managing system-wide formulary and medication use, balancing safety, outcomes, and cost. Requires ACPE-accredited pharmacy degree, WI pharmacist license, and 1+ year relevant experience or admin residency.
Pharmacist – Inpatient Rehab
- Employer: Phoenix Regional Rehabilitation Hospital (Green Bay Rehabilitation Hospital)
- Location: Green Bay, WI
- Type: Full-time
Provide clinical pharmacy services in an inpatient rehab setting—drug utilization review, monitoring therapies, and consulting with providers. Needs an active pharmacist license; hospital experience and leadership skills are preferred, with full benefits and PTO.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare employers here are growing and often have room to move up or sideways once you’re in.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.