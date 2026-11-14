Green Bay’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with solid options from big brands and local employers. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Capital Credit Union

Capital Credit Union Location: Green Bay, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Phone-based member support role with a local credit union. You’ll handle incoming calls, answer questions, help with basic transactions, and educate members on digital banking. This job has potential work-from-home options with supervisor approval.

Employer: Sam’s Club

Location: 2470 W Mason St, Green Bay, WI 54303

Type: Full-time

Salary: $18.00–$26.00/hour + possible premiums

Front-of-store optical role where you help members choose eyewear, process orders, and keep the optical area stocked and organized. Comes with health, vision, dental, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, and company-paid education (Live Better U) for eligible associates.

Employer: American Eagle Outfitters Inc.

Location: Green Bay, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Key holder–style role leading shifts, coaching associates, and driving sales on the floor and in fitting rooms. Good fit if you’ve done retail management before and want leadership experience plus a 40% in-store discount at AE and Aerie.

Employer: Meijer

Location: Green Bay, WI

Type: Full-time (2nd shift, Thu–Mon, 1:00 pm–9:30 pm)

Salary: Not listed

Front-end leader role focused on checkout flow, cleanliness, and coaching cashiers and service desk staff. Includes weekly pay, team member discount, paid education assistance, and growth programs.

Employer: Metro by T-Mobile (authorized dealer – Wireless Game Group)

Location: Green Bay, WI (Mason St & Military Ave stores)

Type: Full-time (part-time also available)

Salary: $14.00–$15.00/hour + bonus

In-store wireless sales role helping customers pick phones, plans, and accessories while keeping the store clean and organized. Comes with 2 weeks paid training and room to grow across more than 65 stores.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby. Save the links you like and apply while they’re fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.