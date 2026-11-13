Green Bay’s logistics scene is busy right now, with freight, healthcare, and manufacturing all hiring. If you like keeping things moving and organized, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Emplify Health

Emplify Health Location: 744 S Webster Ave, Green Bay, WI

Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

, Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Salary: Not listed

Support a major local health system by selecting, ordering, and tracking medical supplies so clinics and hospitals stay stocked. Great fit if you have 2–4 years of purchasing experience and want strong benefits, tuition help, and room to grow in healthcare supply chain.

Employer: Schneider

Schneider Location: Green Bay, WI (On-site)

(On-site) Type: Full-time , Saturday–Wednesday, 7:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

, Saturday–Wednesday, 7:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Salary: Not listed (eligible for results-based incentive pay and shift differentials)

Work with drivers and freight to assign loads, solve daily issues, and keep capacity running smoothly. Good for someone with a high school diploma, 1+ year operations experience, and who wants solid benefits, 401(k) match, and bonus potential.

Employer: OPTIMA

Location: Green Bay, WI (In-person office role)

(In-person office role) Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday

, Monday–Friday Salary: Not listed

Handle international and domestic freight, customs paperwork, and shipment tracking so products clear borders on time. Ideal if you have 1–3+ years in shipping/import/export, like detailed documentation, and want strong benefits plus a stable weekday schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—logistics skills transfer well, and local employers often train the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.