Green Bay’s design and engineering scene is busy right now, especially around healthcare, manufacturing, and building materials. If you’re an architect, engineer, or designer, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: Valmet

Valmet Location: Green Bay, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes generous wage + benefits + 401(k) with company match)

Work on new equipment and upgrades in the tissue converting industry, creating job-specific electrical schematics, PLC (Rockwell/Siemens) and HMI software. You’ll support sales, purchasing, and field technicians, travel up to 25% to customer sites, and help solve real-world automation problems in a fast-paced, global company.

Employer: Eppstein Uhen Architects, Inc. (EUA)

Location: Green Bay, WI

Type: Full-time (implied)

Full-time (implied) Salary: $65,000 – $95,000/year (based on skills and experience)

Join EUA’s healthcare team and lead the technical development of healthcare projects, from BIM-heavy documentation to field observation and QA/QC. This role is great if you’re a Licensed Architect (or equivalent experience) with 2–10 years in architecture who enjoys Revit, coordinating consultants, and mentoring younger staff.

Employer: Wisconsin Building Supply (US LBM Holdings)

Location: Green Bay, WI

Type: Full-time, hourly

Salary: Not listed

Use AutoCAD and proprietary software to design residential roof and floor systems, create truss layouts, and produce material lists for real projects. Good fit if you have at least 1 year of drafting experience, can read blueprints, and like mixing office design work with job site visits and customer interaction.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and details on their sites.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.