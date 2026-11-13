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📋 Green Bay WI Admin Jobs – Multiple Front Desk & Coordinator Roles
Green Bay has some solid admin openings right now, from healthcare to hotels and nonprofits. If you like keeping things organized and helping people, these are worth a look.
Business Operations Coordinator II
- Employer: American Red Cross (via VetJobs)
- Location: Green Bay, WI (on-site, regional travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19.62 – $20.80/hour
Handles budgets, daily finance tasks, vendors, facilities, fleet, and IT/facility support for the region. Great fit if you have 3+ years of financial or facilities admin experience and want a mission-driven role supporting a major nonprofit.
Front Desk Receptionist
- Employer: Best Western
- Location: Green Bay, WI (in person)
- Type: Full-time and part-time evening shifts
- Pay: $12.00 – $15.00/hour
Evening front desk role, 3pm–11pm, with options Monday–Friday or Friday–Sunday. Good for friendly multitaskers who like customer service; includes dental, vision, employee discount, and flexible schedule.
Patient Admissions Representative | Specialty
- Employer: Emplify Health (by Bellin)
- Location: 1920 Libal St, Green Bay, WI 54301
- Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week, 1.0 FTE)
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, no weekends or holidays
- Pay: Not listed
Front-line hospital/clinic admissions role focused on accurate patient registration and phone support. Nice pick if you want healthcare experience and like steady weekday hours plus strong benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, wellness programs, and tuition help.
Treatment/Financial Coordinator
- Employer: Park-West Pediatric Dental
- Location: Green Bay, WI (with Fridays in De Pere)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.00 – $21.00/hour
Busy pediatric dental office role mixing front desk, scheduling, and insurance/financial coordination. Great if you enjoy working with families and want bonuses, PTO, 401(k), and company-paid life insurance after a year.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.