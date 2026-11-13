Green Bay has some solid admin openings right now, from healthcare to hotels and nonprofits. If you like keeping things organized and helping people, these are worth a look.

Employer: American Red Cross (via VetJobs )

American Red Cross (via ) Location: Green Bay, WI (on-site, regional travel)

(on-site, regional travel) Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.62 – $20.80/hour

Handles budgets, daily finance tasks, vendors, facilities, fleet, and IT/facility support for the region. Great fit if you have 3+ years of financial or facilities admin experience and want a mission-driven role supporting a major nonprofit.

Employer: Best Western

Location: Green Bay, WI (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time and part-time evening shifts

Full-time and part-time evening shifts Pay: $12.00 – $15.00/hour

Evening front desk role, 3pm–11pm, with options Monday–Friday or Friday–Sunday. Good for friendly multitaskers who like customer service; includes dental, vision, employee discount, and flexible schedule.

Employer: Emplify Health (by Bellin)

(by Bellin) Location: 1920 Libal St, Green Bay, WI 54301

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week, 1.0 FTE)

Schedule: Monday–Friday, no weekends or holidays

Pay: Not listed

Front-line hospital/clinic admissions role focused on accurate patient registration and phone support. Nice pick if you want healthcare experience and like steady weekday hours plus strong benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, wellness programs, and tuition help.

Employer: Park-West Pediatric Dental

Location: Green Bay, WI (with Fridays in De Pere)

(with Fridays in De Pere) Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00 – $21.00/hour

Busy pediatric dental office role mixing front desk, scheduling, and insurance/financial coordination. Great if you enjoy working with families and want bonuses, PTO, 401(k), and company-paid life insurance after a year.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.