Green Bay’s utility and infrastructure scene is busy right now, with solid openings in power and gas. If you like keeping systems running safely and smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Wisconsin Public Service (WEC Energy Group)

Wisconsin Public Service (WEC Energy Group) Location: Green Bay, WI (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time, 12-hour rotating shifts + training/relief shifts

Full-time, 12-hour rotating shifts + training/relief shifts Salary: $90,507 – $156,125/year

Apply by: 12/06/2026

You’ll remotely operate and monitor 30 hydro projects (90 generators) and 18 gas-fired peaking units across WI and the U.P., using SCADA/HMI systems. Great fit if you’re calm under pressure, like real-time operations, and want a high-impact role with a major Midwest energy provider.

Note: This role is posted as a job family (Associate Remote Operations Supervisor / Remote Operations Supervisor); experience level will determine final title and pay.

Employer: Wisconsin Public Service (WEC Energy Group)

Wisconsin Public Service (WEC Energy Group) Location: Green Bay, WI (hybrid: remote/on-site)

(hybrid: remote/on-site) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $68,437 – $135,761/year

Apply by: 12/02/2026

This engineering role focuses on gas distribution system planning and analysis—modeling capacity, scoping main and service projects, and supporting field crews. Ideal if you have an engineering degree and want a mix of office work, field visits, and cross-team problem solving.

Employer: JBS USA

Location: Green Bay, WI

Type: 2nd and/or 3rd shift (trainer role)

2nd and/or 3rd shift (trainer role) Pay: $23.90/hour

You’ll train sanitation staff on equipment breakdown, cleaning, chemical safety, PPE, and USDA food safety standards. Good match if you know industrial or food plant sanitation and enjoy teaching others while moving between evening and overnight shifts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and related roles that might fit you even better.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.