Green Bay’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with solid roles in finance, construction, and tech. If you like building relationships and closing deals, these are worth a look.

Employer: Paychex

Paychex Location: Green Bay, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work with accountants, banks, and partners to bring new business to Paychex’s payroll and HR platform. This role is great if you enjoy consultative B2B sales, using Salesforce, and want strong benefits, training, and career growth.

Employer: Capital Credit Union

Location: Green Bay, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help members with mortgage loans (conventional, VA, HELOC, home equity) while building long-term relationships with homebuyers, realtors, and title companies. Good fit if you like one-on-one member service, sales, and guiding people through the home-buying process.

Employer: Bayland Buildings, Inc.

Location: Green Bay, WI (serving Southern Wisconsin)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base + commission (exact amount not listed)

Lead design/build sales for commercial construction projects across Southern Wisconsin. Ideal if you have commercial building or design/build experience, can read blueprints, and want a mix of business development, client management, and travel.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related roles on the same careers page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.