Green Bay has some strong education openings right now, from early childhood to college-level leadership. If you love teaching or training others, these are worth a look.

Employer: Northeast Wisconsin Technical College

Northeast Wisconsin Technical College Location: Green Bay, WI

Type: Full-time (listed as Internship, 40 hrs/week, Mon–Fri 8–5 with flexibility)

Full-time (listed as Internship, 40 hrs/week, Mon–Fri 8–5 with flexibility) Salary: $140,586–$144,934 per year

Lead NWTC’s new Dental Therapy Program—you’ll guide curriculum, accreditation, clinical partnerships, and faculty while keeping the program aligned with CODA and Wisconsin standards. Ideal if you’re a licensed Wisconsin dentist (DDS/DMD) who enjoys teaching, program building, and shaping the next generation of dental professionals.

Employer: KinderCare Learning Companies

Location: Green Bay, WI

Type: Full-time

Application window: Posting listed through February 10, 2027

Take the lead in an early childhood classroom, mentoring other teachers and using KinderCare’s curriculum to help kids grow with confidence. This role stands out for its discounted child care, health benefits, wellness programs, and PTO, plus the chance to build close relationships with families.

Employer: University of Wisconsin–Green Bay

Location: Green Bay, WI

Type: Full-time, tenure-track faculty (academic year)

Start date: August 23, 2027

Salary: Competitive, based on experience

Competitive, based on experience Application deadline: Sunday, December 13, 2026

Lead UW–Green Bay’s Wind Ensemble, Symphonic Band, and Pep Band while teaching instrumental music education and mentoring future music teachers. Great fit if you’re finishing or hold a doctorate in music or related field, love recruiting and outreach, and want to build a vibrant, multi-ensemble band program using top-tier performance spaces.

If one of these speaks to you, bookmark it and apply soon so you don’t miss the window.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.