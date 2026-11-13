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🎓 Green Bay Education Jobs: Multiple Teaching & Program Roles
Green Bay has some strong education openings right now, from early childhood to college-level leadership. If you love teaching or training others, these are worth a look.
Dental Therapy Program Director
- Employer: Northeast Wisconsin Technical College
- Location: Green Bay, WI
- Type: Full-time (listed as Internship, 40 hrs/week, Mon–Fri 8–5 with flexibility)
- Salary: $140,586–$144,934 per year
Lead NWTC’s new Dental Therapy Program—you’ll guide curriculum, accreditation, clinical partnerships, and faculty while keeping the program aligned with CODA and Wisconsin standards. Ideal if you’re a licensed Wisconsin dentist (DDS/DMD) who enjoys teaching, program building, and shaping the next generation of dental professionals.
Lead Teacher at Meadowbrook
- Employer: KinderCare Learning Companies
- Location: Green Bay, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Application window: Posting listed through February 10, 2027
Take the lead in an early childhood classroom, mentoring other teachers and using KinderCare’s curriculum to help kids grow with confidence. This role stands out for its discounted child care, health benefits, wellness programs, and PTO, plus the chance to build close relationships with families.
Assistant Professor of Music – Director of Bands
- Employer: University of Wisconsin–Green Bay
- Location: Green Bay, WI
- Type: Full-time, tenure-track faculty (academic year)
- Start date: August 23, 2027
- Salary: Competitive, based on experience
- Application deadline: Sunday, December 13, 2026
Lead UW–Green Bay’s Wind Ensemble, Symphonic Band, and Pep Band while teaching instrumental music education and mentoring future music teachers. Great fit if you’re finishing or hold a doctorate in music or related field, love recruiting and outreach, and want to build a vibrant, multi-ensemble band program using top-tier performance spaces.
If one of these speaks to you, bookmark it and apply soon so you don’t miss the window.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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