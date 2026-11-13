Green Bay’s manufacturing scene is busy and hiring. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: LP Building Solutions

LP Building Solutions Location: Green Bay, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level plant role helping run the paint line, package products, and keep equipment and the work area in good shape. You’ll be on your feet most of the day, using hand tools and doing visual quality checks, with a focus on safety and teamwork.

Employer: Valmet

Valmet Location: Green Bay, WI (travel up to 75%)

(travel up to 75%) Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000–$75,000/year base, plus benefits (401k with match and company-funded pension)

Travel-heavy field role working on Yankee dryers for tissue machines—grinding, coating, inspections, and repairs at customer mills. Good fit if you have a technical background, like problem-solving on the road, and want clear growth in a global company.

Employer: AmeriLux Family of Companies

Location: Green Bay, WI

Type: Full-time (weekend shift)

Salary: Starting at $20.00/hour, plus annual bonus up to 4% of earnings

Work Friday–Sunday, 10-hour shifts cutting and handling large plastic sheets, running saws and forklifts, and keeping materials organized. Strong benefits (zero-deductible health plan, onsite clinic and gym, bonuses, and PTO) make this a solid option if you want a compressed workweek.

If something here fits your skills, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good manufacturing roles in Green Bay tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.