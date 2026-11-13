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🏭 Green Bay Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings
Green Bay’s manufacturing scene is busy and hiring. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.
Operator I
- Employer: LP Building Solutions
- Location: Green Bay, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Entry-level plant role helping run the paint line, package products, and keep equipment and the work area in good shape. You’ll be on your feet most of the day, using hand tools and doing visual quality checks, with a focus on safety and teamwork.
Field Service Maintenance Tech – Tissue Machines
- Employer: Valmet
- Location: Green Bay, WI (travel up to 75%)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $65,000–$75,000/year base, plus benefits (401k with match and company-funded pension)
Travel-heavy field role working on Yankee dryers for tissue machines—grinding, coating, inspections, and repairs at customer mills. Good fit if you have a technical background, like problem-solving on the road, and want clear growth in a global company.
Weekend Production Associate
- Employer: AmeriLux Family of Companies
- Location: Green Bay, WI
- Type: Full-time (weekend shift)
- Salary: Starting at $20.00/hour, plus annual bonus up to 4% of earnings
Work Friday–Sunday, 10-hour shifts cutting and handling large plastic sheets, running saws and forklifts, and keeping materials organized. Strong benefits (zero-deductible health plan, onsite clinic and gym, bonuses, and PTO) make this a solid option if you want a compressed workweek.
If something here fits your skills, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good manufacturing roles in Green Bay tend to go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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