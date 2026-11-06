🍽️ Green Bay Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Green Bay’s food scene is busy year‑round, from game days to grocery runs. Here are several solid hospitality openings if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: Mitra QSR (KFC franchise)

Mitra QSR (KFC franchise) Location: Green Bay, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (bonus eligible)

Lead a KFC restaurant for one of the largest KFC franchise groups in the country. Family‑style culture, bonus potential, PTO, 401(k) with match, health benefits, employee discounts, and even KFC scholarships and tuition‑free degree options.

Employer: Delaware North

Location: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (annual performance bonus)

Run high‑energy events at one of the most iconic stadiums in sports. Full benefits, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with up to 4% match, performance bonus, paid vacation and holidays, parental leave, tuition help, and relocation assistance for experienced catering managers.

Employer: Festival Foods

Location: 2534 Steffens Court, Green Bay, WI 54311

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (hourly with premiums)

Hands‑on deli role in a busy Wisconsin grocery store, focused on guest service and fresh food prep. Enjoy weekly pay, 15% grocery discount, Sunday/holiday premium pay, vision & dental, 401(k) with match, paid parental leave, fitness reimbursement, and strong growth paths.

Employer: Domino’s – Team Honey Badger

Location: Green Bay, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base salary plus bonus (amount not listed)

Run a fast‑paced Domino’s store and lead a growing team. Includes competitive salary + bonus, paid training, leadership development, career advancement in a 149‑store franchise, flexible scheduling, meal discounts, and paid vacation.

Employer: Bona Fide Juicery

Location: Green Bay, WI

Type: Full-time or part-time (15–40 hrs/week)

Full-time or part-time (15–40 hrs/week) Pay: $13.00 – $15.00/hour

Make smoothies, açaí bowls, and coffee in a bright, health‑focused café. Flexible schedules within daytime hours, employee discounts, 401(k) with match, health insurance, paid sick time and PTO, and paid training.

Employer: Encore Senior Living

Location: Green Bay, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Prepare and serve meals for seniors in a home‑like community setting. Role focuses on from‑scratch cooking, presentation, and resident satisfaction, with medical, dental, vision, employer‑paid life insurance, PTO, and a supportive, team‑oriented culture.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers here are growing and open to training the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.