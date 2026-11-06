🐶 Playful, Gentle & Senior Dogs Ready for Adoption in Green Bay

Looking for a dog in Green Bay, WI? These adoptable pups are waiting at a local rescue for someone to love. All come from Happily Ever After Green Bay Adoption Center and are ready for their next chapter.

Breed: Dachshund / Chihuahua mix

Dachshund / Chihuahua mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn/Black

Tan/Yellow/Fawn/Black Adoption fee: $331

Shelter: Happily Ever After Green Bay Adoption Center

Phone: (920) 634-9701

Ferguson is a tiny pup with a big personality. He loves prancing around, playing with his siblings, exploring, and then curling up for cozy cuddles. Like any puppy, he’s still learning about the world, but he’s already a pro at being cute and charming. If you want a playful little companion with tons of puppy charm, Ferguson could be your guy.

👉 Meet Ferguson and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (medium) / Mixed Breed (small)

Terrier (medium) / Mixed Breed (small) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn/White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn/White Adoption fee: $331

Shelter: Happily Ever After Green Bay Adoption Center

Phone: (920) 634-9701

Marci is a spunky girl with a big personality who knows what she wants. She does okay with other dogs but would also love to be the center of attention. When she wants to be picked up, she’ll stand on her hind legs and reach her paws up to you—hard to resist! She enjoys being around people and having company, especially when she can soak up all the love.

👉 Meet Marci and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (medium) / Mixed Breed (small)

Terrier (medium) / Mixed Breed (small) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn/Black

Tan/Yellow/Fawn/Black Adoption fee: $331

Shelter: Happily Ever After Green Bay Adoption Center

Phone: (920) 634-9701

Mania is a young pup on a mission and always on the move. She races outside for playtime and hurries back in when it’s mealtime. She loves attention, enjoys being held, and wants to be in the middle of whatever is happening. She can get a bit squirmy when she’s ready for her next adventure and gets along well with other dogs, especially her roommate.

👉 Meet Mania and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (medium) / Mixed Breed (small)

Terrier (medium) / Mixed Breed (small) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption fee: $331

Shelter: Happily Ever After Green Bay Adoption Center

Phone: (920) 634-9701

Jackie is a sweet little girl with a big heart. She loves spending time with people, playing with toys, and being part of whatever is going on. She does well with other dogs but would also be happy soaking up all the attention herself. With her adorable smile, beautiful brown eyes, and silky black coat, she’s sure to brighten your day.

👉 Meet Jackie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (medium) / American Eskimo Dog mix

Terrier (medium) / American Eskimo Dog mix Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Female

Female Color: White/Tan/Yellow/Fawn

White/Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $331

Shelter: Happily Ever After Green Bay Adoption Center

Phone: (920) 634-9701

Bella is a lovely senior lady who enjoys the simple things in life. She’s sweet, easygoing, and gets along well with other dogs. Bella has done well at public events, happily soaking up attention from people. If you’re hoping for a calm, low-key companion to share your days, Bella could be the perfect match.

👉 Meet Bella and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Schnauzer (Miniature) / Mixed Breed (medium)

Schnauzer (Miniature) / Mixed Breed (medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $331

Shelter: Happily Ever After Green Bay Adoption Center

Phone: (920) 634-9701

Rose is a sweet, loving, and playful pup with very nice manners for her age. She is crate trained, keeps her crate clean and quiet during the day, and sleeps peacefully in it at night. She’s just starting to go on walks and is doing well with a little encouragement. Rose loves playing fetch, chasing tennis balls, and getting the occasional case of the zoomies.

👉 Meet Rose and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Green Bay area and one of these dogs caught your eye, reach out to Happily Ever After Green Bay Adoption Center at (920) 634-9701 or click through to their listings to start the adoption process. Sharing these pups with friends and family can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.