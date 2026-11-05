🚚 Green Bay Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings

Green Bay’s logistics scene is busy right now, with roles ranging from hands-on planning to higher-level purchasing leadership. If you like keeping freight, parts, and paperwork moving on time, this week has some solid options.

Employer: Schneider

Schneider Location: Green Bay, WI (On-site)

(On-site) Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 6 a.m.–3 p.m.

, Monday–Friday, Salary: Not listed

You’ll match owner-operators and equipment to customer loads in a set region, using planning tools and shipping data to keep freight moving smoothly. Good fit if you have dispatch/transportation experience and like problem-solving with operations, customer service, and sales.

Employer: Northeast Wisconsin Technical College (NWTC)

Location: Green Bay, WI

Type: Full-time , typically Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.

, typically Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Salary: $76,544 – $82,500 per year

Lead the college’s purchasing team, oversee bids and RFPs, manage contracts and eProcurement systems, and ensure purchases follow public rules and grants. Ideal if you have several years of purchasing experience and want a leadership role with steady hours and strong public-sector stability.

Employer: AmeriLux Family of Companies (AmeriLux Logistics)

Location: Green Bay, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own end-to-end ocean freight for managed customers—from booking and customs to final-mile delivery—while negotiating carrier contracts and tracking KPIs. Great for someone with 3+ years of international ocean freight experience who enjoys both customer-facing work and rate negotiations.

Employer: Schneider

Schneider Location: Green Bay, WI (On-site)

(On-site) Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 7 a.m.–4 p.m.

, Monday–Friday, Salary: Not listed

Review repair costs, file warranty claims with vendors, and help improve the warranty recovery process for fleet equipment. Good match if you have a mechanical background, like digging into repair details, and want steady daytime hours with full benefits.

Employer: Imperial Supplies (a Grainger Company)

Location: Green Bay, WI – Hybrid

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support purchasing and inventory by managing POs, tracking orders, fixing shipment issues, and coordinating between suppliers, sales, and distribution centers. Nice entry-to-mid level role if you want to grow in purchasing/supply chain and like a hybrid schedule, strong benefits, and clear growth paths.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings. Don’t wait too long; logistics roles in Green Bay tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.