🎨 Green Bay Arts & Media: Multiple Creative Roles Now Hiring

Green Bay’s creative scene is busy right now—especially in retail art and local TV news. Here are a few solid roles if you love storytelling, visuals, or working behind the scenes.

Employer: Hobby Lobby

Location: Green Bay, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on job for someone who loves fine arts and design. You’ll work with custom picture framing, help with merch displays, and support customers picking out mats and frames. Full-time comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation, sick pay, holiday pay, and store discount.

Employer: Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (WFRV)

Location: Green Bay, WI

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level TV job where you help run live broadcasts and Packers shows. You’ll operate cameras, help set up the studio, and support the production team. Good fit if you’re comfortable on your feet, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want a foot in the door in broadcast media, including some weekends and holidays.

Employer: NBC 26 / E.W. Scripps Company

Location: Green Bay, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Leadership role for an experienced Multimedia Journalist or Anchor/Reporter who wants to move into management. You’ll coach reporters, shape storytelling and content strategy, and make sure coverage meets strong journalism and ethics standards. They’re looking for about 4+ years of experience and a strong reel or portfolio.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.