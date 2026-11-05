🚌 Green Bay Transportation Jobs with Multiple CDL Openings

Green Bay is busy keeping food and goods moving, and CDL drivers are in high demand. If you like steady routes, strong pay, and solid benefits, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Performance Foodservice (Performance Food Group)

Performance Foodservice (Performance Food Group) Location: Green Bay, WI

Salary: $80,000–$120,000 per year after training

Type: Full-time

Schedule: 4-day week, Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, 9 PM start, work until finished

This is a high-earning local route role delivering food products to area customers. You’ll run a tractor trailer or straight truck, unload at customer sites, and be the face of Performance Foodservice while enjoying Day 1 benefits, 401(k) match, and a $7,500 sign-on bonus (with some eligibility rules).

Employer: Performance Foodservice (Performance Food Group)

Performance Foodservice (Performance Food Group) Location: Green Bay, WI

Salary: $70,000 per year

Type: Full-time

Schedule: 4-day week, Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, 1 PM start, work until finished

This shuttle role is all about moving empty and full trailers between warehouses and shuttle yards, not store deliveries. It’s a steady route job with Day 1 health benefits, 401(k) match, and growth potential, ideal if you like focused driving and yard work with less customer unloading.

If you have a CDL A and want steady work with strong pay in Green Bay, these are solid options to explore this week.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.