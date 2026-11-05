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📣 Green Bay, WI Sales & Marketing – Multiple Roles From $70K–$200K+
Green Bay has a nice mix of sales and marketing roles right now, from entry-level brand reps to six-figure pharma and biotech positions. If you like talking to people, closing deals, or building strategy, there’s something here for you.
Insurance Sales Agent – Green Bay, WI
Employer: AAA – The Auto Club Group
Location: Green Bay, WI (onsite branch)
Type: Full-time, W-2
Pay: Base pay + commission; typical first-year earnings $70,000–$90,000+
Relationship-focused insurance sales in a busy AAA branch, selling auto, home, life, and more. Strong ramp-up support ($2,500 incentive + weekly supplemental pay) and full benefits, with potential to grow into a six-figure career.
Clinical Liaison (CL)
Employer: Lifepoint Health / HSHS Rehabilitation Hospital
Location: Green Bay, WI (field-based around new rehab hospital)
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed
Field sales/marketing role focused on driving patient admissions to a brand-new 40-bed rehab hospital. You’ll build relationships with physicians and hospitals, evaluate patients on-site, and promote the hospital’s clinical strengths, with solid benefits and career growth.
Account Executive I – Oncology Diagnostics
Employer: Foundation Medicine
Location: Green Bay, WI territory (remote/field)
Type: Full-time
Pay: $119,840–$149,800/year + bonus + benefits
High-impact, field-based sales role selling advanced cancer diagnostics to oncologists and health systems. You’ll own a territory, travel heavily, manage complex accounts, and use data tools like Salesforce and Power BI to grow volume.
Account Manager / Specialty Account Manager – UPLIZNA (Rare Disease) Neurology
Employer: Amgen
Location: Green Bay, WI territory (field)
Type: Full-time
Pay: Approx. $145,311–$215,025/year (depending on level) + bonus + stock + benefits
Application deadline: 11/30 (or until filled)
Senior specialty pharma role selling a rare-disease neurology therapy, managing key accounts and coordinating across access, reimbursement, and patient services. Expect heavy travel, strong total rewards, and a big focus on strategic account management.
Brand Ambassador
Employer: Mad City Windows & Baths (Renuity)
Location: Green Bay, WI (retail & events)
Type: Full-time or Part-time
Pay: $20/hour + uncapped bonuses
Entry-level lead generation role in local retail stores and events—no closing, just starting conversations and booking free in-home consultations. No experience needed, paid training, and a clear path into higher-earning in-home sales.
Senior Marketing Strategist
Employer: Breakthrough (a U.S. Venture division)
Location: Onsite in Green Bay, WI
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed
Lead multi-channel, data-driven marketing initiatives for a growing company, owning strategy from concept through results. Great fit if you have 4–7+ years of marketing experience, love storytelling, analytics, and presenting to senior leadership.
Sales Manager
Employer: La-Z-Boy Incorporated
Location: Green Bay, WI (retail showroom)
Type: Full-time
Pay: Training: $20/hour (2–6 weeks). After training: average $70,000–$90,000+/year (base + commission + bonus)
Lead a retail sales team, coach reps, and drive store revenue while still selling on the floor. Uncapped commission, bonuses, and full benefits, ideal if you have retail sales experience and want leadership responsibility.
Real Estate Investment Sales Rep
Employer: Cailleo Properties / Wisconsin Discount Properties
Location: Green Bay, WI (local travel)
Type: Full-time
Pay: Base + commission + mileage; health insurance (50% of employee portion)
Sell off-market investment properties to local investors—lots of outbound calls, follow-up, and property walkthroughs. Includes a unique employee investment property program that can help you build your own real estate portfolio over time.
Inside Sales Representative – Logistics
Employer: AmeriLux Family of Companies
Location: Green Bay, WI
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed
Inside sales role focused on transportation and logistics services—prospecting, quoting, and managing a sales funnel. Comes with a zero-deductible health plan, onsite clinic, 401(k) match, PTO, and more.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh. A quick, focused application today can easily turn into interviews next week.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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