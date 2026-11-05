📣 Green Bay, WI Sales & Marketing – Multiple Roles From $70K–$200K+

Green Bay has a nice mix of sales and marketing roles right now, from entry-level brand reps to six-figure pharma and biotech positions. If you like talking to people, closing deals, or building strategy, there’s something here for you.

Employer: AAA – The Auto Club Group

Location: Green Bay, WI (onsite branch)

Type: Full-time, W-2

Pay: Base pay + commission; typical first-year earnings $70,000–$90,000+

Relationship-focused insurance sales in a busy AAA branch, selling auto, home, life, and more. Strong ramp-up support ($2,500 incentive + weekly supplemental pay) and full benefits, with potential to grow into a six-figure career.

Employer: Lifepoint Health / HSHS Rehabilitation Hospital

Location: Green Bay, WI (field-based around new rehab hospital)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Field sales/marketing role focused on driving patient admissions to a brand-new 40-bed rehab hospital. You’ll build relationships with physicians and hospitals, evaluate patients on-site, and promote the hospital’s clinical strengths, with solid benefits and career growth.

Employer: Foundation Medicine

Location: Green Bay, WI territory (remote/field)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $119,840–$149,800/year + bonus + benefits

High-impact, field-based sales role selling advanced cancer diagnostics to oncologists and health systems. You’ll own a territory, travel heavily, manage complex accounts, and use data tools like Salesforce and Power BI to grow volume.

Employer: Amgen

Location: Green Bay, WI territory (field)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Approx. $145,311–$215,025/year (depending on level) + bonus + stock + benefits

Application deadline: 11/30 (or until filled)

Senior specialty pharma role selling a rare-disease neurology therapy, managing key accounts and coordinating across access, reimbursement, and patient services. Expect heavy travel, strong total rewards, and a big focus on strategic account management.

Employer: Mad City Windows & Baths (Renuity)

Location: Green Bay, WI (retail & events)

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $20/hour + uncapped bonuses

Entry-level lead generation role in local retail stores and events—no closing, just starting conversations and booking free in-home consultations. No experience needed, paid training, and a clear path into higher-earning in-home sales.

Employer: Breakthrough (a U.S. Venture division)

Location: Onsite in Green Bay, WI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead multi-channel, data-driven marketing initiatives for a growing company, owning strategy from concept through results. Great fit if you have 4–7+ years of marketing experience, love storytelling, analytics, and presenting to senior leadership.

Employer: La-Z-Boy Incorporated

Location: Green Bay, WI (retail showroom)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Training: $20/hour (2–6 weeks). After training: average $70,000–$90,000+/year (base + commission + bonus)

Lead a retail sales team, coach reps, and drive store revenue while still selling on the floor. Uncapped commission, bonuses, and full benefits, ideal if you have retail sales experience and want leadership responsibility.

Employer: Cailleo Properties / Wisconsin Discount Properties

Location: Green Bay, WI (local travel)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Base + commission + mileage; health insurance (50% of employee portion)

Sell off-market investment properties to local investors—lots of outbound calls, follow-up, and property walkthroughs. Includes a unique employee investment property program that can help you build your own real estate portfolio over time.

Employer: AmeriLux Family of Companies

Location: Green Bay, WI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Inside sales role focused on transportation and logistics services—prospecting, quoting, and managing a sales funnel. Comes with a zero-deductible health plan, onsite clinic, 401(k) match, PTO, and more.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh. A quick, focused application today can easily turn into interviews next week.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.