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🏭 Green Bay Manufacturing: Multiple Hands-On Roles Hiring Now
Green Bay’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid first-shift and skilled trade roles open across metal, paper, and food production. If you like working with your hands and want steady hours plus benefits, these are worth a look.
Press Brake Operator – Bay Metal Works Inc.
- Employer: Bay Metal Works Inc.
- Location: Green Bay, WI
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift, Mon–Fri
- Salary: Pay based on experience
This role runs Amada and Bystronic press brakes, reading blueprints, doing quality checks, and keeping machines running smoothly. Good fit if you’re comfortable lifting up to 50 lbs and like a steady weekday schedule with strong health, 401(k), and PTO benefits.
Press Brake Operator – Bay Insulation Systems
- Employer: Bay Insulation Systems (Bay Family of Companies)
- Location: Green Bay, WI
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift, Mon–Fri
- Salary: Pay based on experience
Very similar hands-on role running Amada/Bystronic press brakes, doing setups, minor repairs, and routine maintenance. You get a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, holidays, discounts, and more) in a Monday–Friday shop environment.
QA Technician – Green Bay Dressed Beef (Acme Street)
- Employer: American Foods Group – Green Bay Dressed Beef, LLC
- Location: Green Bay, WI (Acme Street plant)
- Type: Full-time, extended hours with overtime
- Salary: Around $22.25/hr (listed as USD $22.25/Hr)
You’ll rotate through food safety and quality checks on the production floor—temperatures, sampling, paperwork, and USDA interactions. Great if you have a HS diploma/GED, can handle varied temperatures, and want strong benefits, PTO, 401(k), and a discount meat program.
QA Tech – Fabrication, 2nd Shift
- Employer: American Foods Group – Green Bay Dressed Beef, LLC
- Location: Green Bay, WI (Acme Street plant)
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift with overtime
- Salary: Competitive (not listed)
Similar QA Technician work focused on fabrication/2nd shift—inspections, swabs, documentation, and following HACCP, GMP, and food safety rules. Good match if you like detailed work, don’t mind cooler or warmer environments, and want stable hours plus full benefits.
Corporate Quality Manager – Paper Mills
- Employer: Green Bay Packaging
- Location: Green Bay, WI (corporate)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive (not listed)
This is a higher-level role leading quality and technical alignment across paper mills and corrugated plants. Ideal if you have 5+ years in paper mills or corrugated box plants, know containerboard and testing standards, and want to travel between sites and work closely with operations and customers.
Industrial Maintenance Technician – Corrugated Equipment
- Employer: Strive Solutions (supporting a manufacturing client)
- Location: Green Bay, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Electro-mechanical role keeping high-speed corrugated packaging and converting equipment running. Great if you’re strong in mechanical/electrical troubleshooting, pneumatics, hydraulics, and basic PLC/drive support.
Industrial Maintenance Technician – Electro-Mechanical
- Employer: Strive Solutions (supporting a manufacturing client)
- Location: Green Bay, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Another electro-mechanical maintenance opening focused on preventive maintenance, schematics, and reliability for manufacturing equipment. Good for techs who like problem-solving, reading prints, and working closely with production.
Stainless Steel Metal Polisher / Utility
- Employer: Koss Industrial, Inc.
- Location: Green Bay, WI
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift, Mon–Fri (7:00 AM–3:00 PM)
- Salary: Hourly, based on experience (you provide desired rate)
Hands-on role grinding, polishing, and finishing stainless steel parts for food-processing equipment. Great if you like physical work, are comfortable lifting up to 60 lbs, and want day shift hours plus benefits like health insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, and more.
Production Associate – Ashwaubenon (Full Time)
- Employer: Goodwill North Central Wisconsin
- Location: Ashwaubenon / Green Bay, WI
- Type: Full-time, flexible schedule (incl. evenings/weekends)
- Salary: Not listed
Backroom/warehouse-style role processing donated goods, running power equipment (with training), and keeping product flowing to the sales floor. Good fit if you like staying active, can lift 25+ lbs, and want to work for a mission-driven nonprofit.
If one of these caught your eye, open the link, skim the full posting, and get an application in while it’s fresh—manufacturing roles here tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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