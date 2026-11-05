🏭 Green Bay Manufacturing: Multiple Hands-On Roles Hiring Now

Green Bay’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid first-shift and skilled trade roles open across metal, paper, and food production. If you like working with your hands and want steady hours plus benefits, these are worth a look.

Employer: Bay Metal Works Inc.

Bay Metal Works Inc. Location: Green Bay, WI

Type: Full-time, 1st shift, Mon–Fri

Salary: Pay based on experience

This role runs Amada and Bystronic press brakes, reading blueprints, doing quality checks, and keeping machines running smoothly. Good fit if you’re comfortable lifting up to 50 lbs and like a steady weekday schedule with strong health, 401(k), and PTO benefits.

Employer: Bay Insulation Systems (Bay Family of Companies)

Bay Insulation Systems (Bay Family of Companies) Location: Green Bay, WI

Type: Full-time, 1st shift, Mon–Fri

Salary: Pay based on experience

Very similar hands-on role running Amada/Bystronic press brakes, doing setups, minor repairs, and routine maintenance. You get a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, holidays, discounts, and more) in a Monday–Friday shop environment.

Employer: American Foods Group – Green Bay Dressed Beef, LLC

Location: Green Bay, WI (Acme Street plant)

Type: Full-time, extended hours with overtime

Salary: Around $22.25/hr (listed as USD $22.25/Hr)

You’ll rotate through food safety and quality checks on the production floor—temperatures, sampling, paperwork, and USDA interactions. Great if you have a HS diploma/GED, can handle varied temperatures, and want strong benefits, PTO, 401(k), and a discount meat program.

Employer: American Foods Group – Green Bay Dressed Beef, LLC

Location: Green Bay, WI (Acme Street plant)

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift with overtime

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Similar QA Technician work focused on fabrication/2nd shift—inspections, swabs, documentation, and following HACCP, GMP, and food safety rules. Good match if you like detailed work, don’t mind cooler or warmer environments, and want stable hours plus full benefits.

Employer: Green Bay Packaging

Location: Green Bay, WI (corporate)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

This is a higher-level role leading quality and technical alignment across paper mills and corrugated plants. Ideal if you have 5+ years in paper mills or corrugated box plants, know containerboard and testing standards, and want to travel between sites and work closely with operations and customers.

Employer: Strive Solutions (supporting a manufacturing client)

Strive Solutions (supporting a manufacturing client) Location: Green Bay, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Electro-mechanical role keeping high-speed corrugated packaging and converting equipment running. Great if you’re strong in mechanical/electrical troubleshooting, pneumatics, hydraulics, and basic PLC/drive support.

Employer: Strive Solutions (supporting a manufacturing client)

Strive Solutions (supporting a manufacturing client) Location: Green Bay, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Another electro-mechanical maintenance opening focused on preventive maintenance, schematics, and reliability for manufacturing equipment. Good for techs who like problem-solving, reading prints, and working closely with production.

Employer: Koss Industrial, Inc.

Location: Green Bay, WI

Type: Full-time, 1st shift, Mon–Fri (7:00 AM–3:00 PM)

Salary: Hourly, based on experience (you provide desired rate)

Hands-on role grinding, polishing, and finishing stainless steel parts for food-processing equipment. Great if you like physical work, are comfortable lifting up to 60 lbs, and want day shift hours plus benefits like health insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, and more.

Employer: Goodwill North Central Wisconsin

Location: Ashwaubenon / Green Bay, WI

Type: Full-time, flexible schedule (incl. evenings/weekends)

Salary: Not listed

Backroom/warehouse-style role processing donated goods, running power equipment (with training), and keeping product flowing to the sales floor. Good fit if you like staying active, can lift 25+ lbs, and want to work for a mission-driven nonprofit.

If one of these caught your eye, open the link, skim the full posting, and get an application in while it’s fresh—manufacturing roles here tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.