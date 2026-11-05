👔 Multiple Management Roles Hiring Now in Green Bay, WI

Green Bay has a nice mix of leadership roles open right now, from healthcare and hospitality to property and retail food service. If you’re ready to run a team and own results, these are worth a look.

Employer: Domino’s / Team Honey Badger

Domino’s / Team Honey Badger Location: 2530 Lineville Rd Unit 2, Green Bay, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base + bonus (based on store sales volume)

Lead a fast‑paced pizza store, manage daily operations, and grow a strong team for one of Domino’s largest franchise groups (149 stores across 10 states). Includes paid training, leadership development, flexible scheduling, meal discounts, and paid vacation.

Employer: Domino’s / Team Honey Badger

Domino’s / Team Honey Badger Location: 2815 S Oneida St Ste D, Green Bay, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base + bonus (based on store sales volume)

Run a busy Domino’s location, coach your crew, and drive store performance while building your management career. You’ll handle staffing, scheduling, costs, and customer service in a very hands‑on leadership role.

Employer: Domino’s / Team Honey Badger

Domino’s / Team Honey Badger Location: 2448 University Ave Ste 1, Green Bay, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base + bonus (based on store sales volume)

Take full ownership of store results at another Green Bay Domino’s location. Great fit if you like fast‑paced work, leading by example, and growing future leaders on your team.

Employer: The Little Gym of Green Bay

Location: Green Bay, WI

Type: Likely Full-time (not explicitly stated)

Likely (not explicitly stated) Salary: Not listed

Be the heartbeat of a kids’ gymnastics and enrichment gym—oversee daily operations, teach some classes, lead staff, and drive growth. Comes with 401(k), health insurance, bonus opportunities, and PTO, plus a fun, family‑style culture focused on children.

Employer: Wiechmann Enterprises

Location: Green Bay, WI 54302

Type: Part-time (approx. 32 hrs/week, Wed–Sat, 1st shift)

Pay: $18.00 – $25.00 per hour, weekly pay

Help lead day‑to‑day operations at a multi‑family community—leasing, resident relations, maintenance coordination, and compliance. Good entry point into property management with advancement opportunities; bilingual Spanish/English is a big plus.

Employer: Aurora Health Care

Location: Green Bay, WI (multiple clinic sites)

(multiple clinic sites) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Oversee operations for pediatric primary care clinics, including scheduling, registration, clinical services, and provider relations. Requires a Bachelor’s in Health Care Administration or related field and about 5 years of healthcare experience with at least 1 year of supervisory work.

Employer: Green Bay Country Club

Location: Green Bay, WI

Type: Likely Full-time (not explicitly stated)

Likely (not explicitly stated) Salary: Not listed

Support the GM/COO in running a private country club, with a big focus on Food & Beverage, member experience, facilities, and events. Ideal for an experienced hospitality leader (about 5+ years) looking for broad club management exposure and future advancement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting answers questions and may open the door to other roles at the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.