🚧 Green Bay Construction & Skilled Trades Jobs with Multiple Openings

Green Bay’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid hands-on roles across electrical, mechanical, and maintenance work. If you like fixing things, working with tools, and seeing the results right away, these are worth a look.

Employer: Strive Solutions

Strive Solutions Location: Green Bay, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Maintain, install, and repair industrial production machinery, working across both mechanical and electrical systems. Good fit if you’re comfortable reading blueprints and diagrams and want steady work keeping equipment running safely and smoothly.

Employer: Koss Industrial, Inc.

Location: Green Bay, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (asks for desired hourly rate)

Travel to customer sites (home most nights) to install and weld stainless steel piping and equipment for food and dairy plants. Great for experienced stainless TIG welders who like variety, field work, and solid benefits (401k, health, dental, vision, PTO).

Employer: Bigelow Rentals

Location: Green Bay, WI & nearby

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Salary: $52,000 – $79,000 per year (pay based on experience)

Handle plumbing and general repairs for apartment communities, plus snow removal and outdoor work in all seasons. Good match if you like working independently, talking with tenants, and want flexible scheduling with tools provided.

Employer: Koss Industrial, Inc.

Location: Green Bay, WI

Type: Full-time, first shift (Mon–Fri)

Salary: Not listed (asks for desired hourly rate)

Hands-on industrial controls role working with control panels, motors, VFDs, automation, and instrumentation. Ideal if you have a journeyman license or strong industrial electrical background and want steady daytime hours plus benefits (401k, health, dental, vision, PTO).

Employer: Green Bay Packers

Location: Lambeau Field, Titletown & other Packers properties – Green Bay, WI

Type: Full-time, rotating schedule (includes evenings, weekends, gamedays)

Salary: Not listed

Maintain and repair electrical systems across Packers facilities, from lighting and motor controls to fire alarms and event power. Great for a state-licensed journeyman who doesn’t mind heights, outdoor work, snow removal, and wants a unique stadium environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting answers questions and may open the door to similar roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.