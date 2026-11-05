💰 Green Bay Finance Jobs: Multiple Banking & Accounting Roles

Green Bay’s money world is busy right now—banks, firms, and credit unions are all hiring. If you like numbers and helping people with their finances, this is a good moment to jump in.

Employer: Strive Solutions

Strive Solutions Location: Green Bay, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the finance team with customer invoicing for logistics and supply chain services. You’ll validate charges, send accurate invoices, fix billing issues, help with accounts receivable, and assist with month-end close, budgeting, and reconciliations—great if you enjoy detail work and organized systems.

Employer: JPMorgan Chase

Location: Green Bay, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-line role serving affluent banking clients and other branch customers. You’ll manage full banking relationships, grow balances, and connect clients with specialists for investments, mortgages, and business needs. Requires 1+ year in banking/financial services, strong relationship skills, and the ability to obtain SIE/FINRA licenses and NMLS registration.

Employer: KerberRose S.C.

Location: Green Bay, WI

Type: Not listed (appears to be full-time)

Not listed (appears to be full-time) Salary: Not listed

Hands-on AP and general accounting role at a Wisconsin-based accounting firm. You’ll process invoices and employee reimbursements, manage vendor records, support 1099s and credit card reconciliations, and help with month-end close, billing, and GL reconciliations—a solid fit if you have an associate degree and 2–5 years accounting/AP experience.

Employer: Capital Credit Union

Location: Green Bay, WI

Type: Not listed (supervisory role, likely full-time)

Not listed (supervisory role, likely full-time) Salary: Not listed

Lead the consumer loan processing team and keep things running smoothly for members. You’ll oversee daily workflow, coach processors, handle paid loan processing, liens, insurance refunds/claims, and work with vendors and branches—good for someone with 2–3 years in lending/loan processing and some leadership experience.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.