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🏗️ Green Bay engineering jobs with multiple roles at $80K+
Green Bay’s engineering scene is busy right now, with firms growing and even opening new offices here. If you’re in civil or environmental engineering, there are some strong full-time roles to check out.
Staff Engineer (Civil/Environmental) – Solid Waste & Utilities
- Employer: SCS Engineers
- Location: Green Bay / Fox Valley, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $65,000 – $85,000/year
Work on solid waste, electric utility, and environmental compliance projects with a mix of office/WFH and field time. This role is great if you want hands-on site work, CAD design (AutoCAD/Civil 3D), and a clear path to grow in a 100% employee-owned environmental firm with strong benefits and bonus potential.
Construction Project Engineer – Project Manager
- Employer: SRF Consulting Group
- Location: Green Bay, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $100,000 – $140,000/year
Lead construction administration for roads, highways, bridges, utilities, parks, and trails as SRF opens a new Green Bay office. Ideal if you have solid WisDOT/municipal experience and want to manage projects end-to-end while enjoying employee ownership, flex-time, and strong professional development support.
Roadway Design Engineer
- Employer: SRF Consulting Group
- Location: Green Bay, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $85,000 – $95,000/year
Join SRF’s civil design team to work on urban streets, rural highways, interstates, and multimodal trails. Good fit if you have 2–6 years in transportation design, FE passed, and want to build your Civil 3D and WisDOT skills while helping launch SRF’s presence in Green Bay.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details on growth paths and requirements.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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