🍽️ Multiple Food & Hospitality Jobs Now Hiring in Green Bay

Green Bay’s food scene is busy, and a few solid spots are hiring right now. These roles are great if you like people, fast shifts, and steady hours.

Employer: Starbucks

Starbucks Location: Green Bay, WI (Military Ave & Mason St area)

(Military Ave & Mason St area) Type: Internship / hourly barista

Salary: Not listed

No experience needed. You’ll make drinks, handle the register, and help keep the store running smoothly. Starbucks highlights industry‑leading benefits, flexible hours (early mornings, evenings, weekends, holidays), and lots of training and growth options.

Employer: Starbucks

Starbucks Location: Green Bay, WI (Mason St & John St area)

(Mason St & John St area) Type: Internship / hourly barista

Salary: Not listed

Similar role at a different location if that side of town is better for you. You’ll craft coffee, chat with regulars, and work as part of a tight team, with access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and tuition help for eligible partners.

Employer: Delaware North

Location: Green Bay, WI (Titletown / Lambeau Field area)

(Titletown / Lambeau Field area) Type: Full-time

Salary: $18.00/hour

Lead the floor at a busy pub with Topgolf Swing Suites and events near Lambeau. You’ll supervise staff, keep service smooth, and handle guest issues, with weekly pay, employee discounts, flexible schedules, and potential health, dental, vision, 401(k), and paid time off for eligible team members.

If something here looks like a fit, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon so you don’t miss out.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.