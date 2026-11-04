💰 Green Bay Accounting & Finance – Multiple Local Openings

Green Bay’s finance scene is busy right now, with solid options from entry-level accounting to leadership roles. If you’re good with numbers and like clear weekday hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Schneider

Schneider Location: Green Bay, WI (On-site)

(On-site) Type: Full-time , Mon–Fri, 1st shift

, Mon–Fri, 1st shift Level: Manager with direct reports

Lead a team of finance associates and support multiple business segments with planning, budgeting, reporting, and forecasting. Good fit if you have 5+ years in accounting/finance and want a hands-on leadership role with broad impact.

Employer: Schneider

Schneider Location: Green Bay, WI (On-site)

(On-site) Type: Full-time , Mon–Fri, 7:30 a.m.–4:00 p.m.

, Mon–Fri, 7:30 a.m.–4:00 p.m. Level: Individual contributor

Focus on auditing accessorial charges, digging into collection disputes, and spotting ways to capture more revenue. Great if you like problem-solving, process improvement, and working with both internal teams and customers.

Employer: Robert Half (placement for a client)

Robert Half (placement for a client) Location: Green Bay, WI

Type: Full-time

Handle invoice processing, vendor payments, and reconciliations while helping with month-end and year-end close. Ideal for someone organized and detail-focused with AP experience or an accounting associate degree.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.