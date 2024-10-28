Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Green Bay Press-Gazette

    What's holding half of the college vote back? Apprehension about how or whether to vote

    By Kaity Coisman and Kris Leonhardt,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kX5qQ_0wPBLhmX00

    This story was produced as part of the NEW (Northeast Wisconsin) News Lab , a consortium of six news outlets covering northeastern Wisconsin.

    GREEN BAY – The American Psychiatric Association’s 2024 annual mental health poll showed that adults are feeling increasingly anxious in 2024 — up 6% from 2023, which also saw an increase of 5% from 2022.

    What are the issues making Americans lose sleep at night?

    The economy and gun violence made the top of the list, but so did the U.S. election, with 73% of respondents reporting some anxiety over the November vote.

    Couple that with a first-time voter, who has been subject to news stories about falsified elections and Wisconsin’s position as a swing state, and it sets up the perfect storm for apprehension.

    And then there is the political landscape.

    In a Press Times' online poll for college-aged students, 54% viewed their community as polarized, 46% rated it right down the middle and zero registered as seeing the political landscape as tolerant.

    Nearly 54% said that they could not openly discuss politics within their family and 77% said they felt pressured to vote in the same way as their parents/other family members.

    The anxiety closes off young voters from those conversations, leaving them unsure and apprehensive about how or whether to vote.

    But, Green Bay City Clerk Celestine Jeffreys said that there are also other concerns at play.

    “So, one of the things that I had discovered in talking to our community partners was that there was, especially people who are in college, essentially, there is some anxiety about — how do you actually vote? What are the mechanics of voting?” Jeffreys said.

    “But it’s not just making your choice, like in your head, right? But you've got the ballot in your hand, and now what do you do with it? What happens if you make a mistake? Where does your ballot go? If you vote absentee, if you vote at polls, what happens to your ballot after that?”

    Will anxiety keep them away?

    The March 2024 Harvard Youth Poll surveyed 2,010 18- to 29-year-old participants nationwide, with a little over half — 53% — indicating that they will "definitely be voting" in the November election.

    That leaves 47% of them uncertain.

    St. Norbert College senior Jo Mahlum said that’s why she felt “a little bit” of anxiety over voting, but she will still be headed to the polls on Nov. 5.

    “I feel like I don’t know what each candidate represents and where they truthfully stand on certain issues,” Mahlum said. “I plan to vote in person for the state of Wisconsin because my school makes it very easy to vote.”

    Mahlum even operates as a democracy fellow, with Bethany Jobe, at St. Norbert College to assist other students at the Norman Miller Center and help them register to vote.

    More information on the process at their De Pere campus is available at www.snc.edu/millercenter/voting.html.

    UW-Green Bay also offers on-campus guidance, as well as a polling location in the college’s Kress Events Center. More information is available at www.uwgb.edu/vote .

    The Press Times poll showed that for those individuals who were not familiar with the candidates and/or positions, 61.5% would pick according to a party and still vote.

    And that vote could make a difference in November.

    The League of Women Voters said college-aged voters have the power to influence the election — voters aged 18-34 will make up over 40 million potential voters in 2024, nearly one-fifth of the American electorate.

    Making a mistake

    Jeffreys said that making a mistake at the polls should not be a barrier to voting as it can easily be addressed.

    “So if you make a mistake in your ballot, you go to the poll worker and say, ‘I've made a mistake on my ballot,’ and then the poll worker will alert the chief inspector, who's the person in charge. The chief inspector will ask you to put a tear in your ballot. The chief inspector will note the fact that it's a spoiled ballot and put that ballot with a tear in it in a special envelope that they deliver to us at the end of election night,” she said.

    “It happens more often during the August partisan primary, because you have to stay within a party. You can't cross over. So that happens more often during August, but yeah, people make mistakes. You know, it just happens.”

    So, what happens with an early voting ballot (in-person, absentee voting) or an absentee ballot?

    Jeffreys said that in-person, absentee voting ballots have a label with a barcode and a corresponding envelope.

    “So, if somebody makes a mistake in early voting, we have to basically deactivate this ballot certificate, issue them a new one and then they can put their ballot inside a new envelope with a new label, a new certificate,” she said.

    “By mail, somebody needs to tell us before they give it to us because once we receive it, they can't ‘spoil’ it anymore.

    “So, this person calls us up [and the ballot is] still on their kitchen table. ‘Hey, I've made a mistake on my ballot. What do I do?’ We're going to deactivate this certificate and send them another one. But if they say they submitted to us we've scanned it in, they say, ‘Oh, no, I've made a mistake on my ballot.’ Well, you've submitted your ballot, you can't change it now.”

    Options for voting location

    College students can register in their hometown or where they attend college.

    You can live in more than one place but are only allowed to vote once.

    The following information is from myvote.wi.gov.

    Choosing between your hometown or your college town

    If you are going to college in a different city than your hometown, here are things you might consider when deciding where to vote:

    • Which location is more convenient for you?
    • Who is on the ballot in each place?
    • Are there local policies or particular issues that are important to you in either place?

    Where you register to vote will not affect your federal financial aid, including FAFSA, Pell Grants, Perkins or Stafford loans. It may affect whether you qualify for in-state tuition.

    Voting in your hometown

    Even if you’re away at school for most of the year, you may have the option to vote in your hometown.

    • Register to vote using your permanent address in your hometown.
    • Use your college address as your mailing address on your registration.
    • Ask for a mail ballot if you’re unable to vote in person.

    Voting in a different town in your home state

    If you attend college in your home state or territory, but in a different town, you may have the option to vote there.

    After confirming your eligibility, you can register to vote using the street address of the building where you live, either on or off campus.

    Don't use a campus mailbox address to register, but you can use a campus mailbox as your mailing address.

    If you are already registered to vote in your hometown, update your voter registration with your college address.

    You may also ask for an absentee or mail ballot if you’re unable to vote in person or would simply prefer to vote by mail.

    For more information, visit myvote.wi.gov.

    This story is part of the NEW (Northeast Wisconsin) News Lab's fifth series, covering issues important to voters in the region. The lab is a local news collaboration in northeastern Wisconsin made up of six news organizations: the Green Bay Press-Gazette, Appleton Post-Crescent, FoxValley365, The Press Times, Wisconsin Public Radio and Wisconsin Watch. The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay’s Journalism Department is an educational partner. Microsoft is providing financial support to the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation and Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region to fund the initiative. The mission of the lab is to “collaborate to identify and fill information gaps to help residents explore ways to improve their communities and lives — and strengthen democracy.”

    This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: What's holding half of the college vote back? Apprehension about how or whether to vote

    Related Search

    Political anxietyCollege votingElection integrityPolitical landscapeMental HealthHarvard youth poll

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Heavy Showers & Thunderstorms Possible Across Parts of Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina
    Angry Ben4 days ago
    Woman Sentenced to 65 Months for COVID-19 Loan Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia5 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast7 days ago
    Florida Judge Alberto Miliam Caught Making Improper Comments & How to Report Judicial Misconduct
    Edmond Thorne12 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Toddlers & Tiaras' Star Kailia Posey: 2 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria4 days ago
    Packers games against Lions at Lambeau Field and Bears in Chicago get more expensive
    Green Bay Press-Gazette1 day ago
    Outgoing East Union chief thanked for service; interim officer-in-charge appointed
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    Life in Federal Prison for New Mexico Drug Trafficking Sinaloa Cartel Leader Alex Barraza aka Smiley
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily3 days ago
    Teen accused of machete threat at Beaches polling site
    Jacksonville Today7 hours ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    JP Morgan sues California man for defrauding them out of $116,063 through ATM glitch
    The HD Post1 day ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney16 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post14 days ago
    US Army Sgt. Greville Clarke charged with 27 Counts at Fort Cavazos in Texas
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily7 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Coast Guard Sector San Diego Suspends Capt. James Spitler and Command Master Chief Michael Dioquino
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily1 day ago
    DeSantis assails Amendment 4 at Jacksonville church
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Meet The Tiny Chihuahua Abandoned With Her Puppies Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post29 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    State Human Relations Commission to hold monthly meeting in Hazleton
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel9 days ago
    'Screaming' girls reported by residents of Aurora apartments housing migrants
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily18 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Consumer alert issued regarding new limits on rent hikes
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune24 days ago
    Gov. Beshear signs executive order establishing Governor’s Council of Second Chance Employers
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Opinion: Denver mayor moves needle on homelessness, emphasis on mental health, drug treatment needed
    David Heitz6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy