    Can Green Bay area kids wear their Halloweens costume to school? It depends

    By Nadia Scharf, Green Bay Press-Gazette,

    2 days ago

    (This story was updated to add new information.)

    Happy (almost) Halloween, Green Bay! It’s nearly time for kids of all ages to break out their costumes and head out into the night — but some witches, cats or water towers might have to be kids at school this year.

    Can your child wear their Halloween costume to school this year? Here’s what to know.

    Green Bay

    Green Bay Area Public School students can wear costumes to school, if they want. However, costumes must follow dress code policy: Shirts must cover the whole torso, clothing can’t be transparent and students’ faces can’t be covered.

    Students cannot carry fake weapons , even for a costume. The district recommends against fake blood and gore, and anything else that could be distracting.

    De Pere

    De Pere students are not allowed to wear costumes to school. School officials hope the policy helps students focus on instruction, superintendent Chris Thompson said.

    Ashwaubenon

    Although there is no formal policy prohibiting students from wearing costumes to school, the Ashwaubenon School District asks that students not do so.

    Howard-Suamico

    If you’re a Howard-Suamico student, whether you can wear a costume depends on what school you attend.

    • Forest Glen and Meadowbrook elementary schools: Students can wear costumes, and the school hosts a costume parade.
    • Bay Harbor and Howard elementary schools: Students do not wear costumes to school.
    • Suamico Elementary School: Students do not wear costumes to school, but they have an after-hours event where they can wear their costumes.
    • Lineville Intermediate School, Bay View Middle School and Bay Port High School: Costumes are allowed, but students cannot wear masks.

    West De Pere

    Like Howard-Suamico, if you live in the West De Pere School District, whether you can wear a costume depends on what school you attend.

    • Westwood Elementary, Hemlock Creek Elementary and West De Pere Intermediate: Students cannot wear costumes. Some schools see them as a distraction and a potential safety risk.
    • West De Pere High School, West De Pere Middle School: Did not respond to multiple requests for information.

    Pulaski

    Students at Pulaski schools can wear their costumes on Halloween, but only on Oct. 31 itself. Costumes must be school-appropriate, and students can’t wear anything with excessively violent imagery or bring fake weapons.

    Contact Green Bay education reporter Nadia Scharf at nscharf@gannett.com or on X at @nadiaascharf.

    This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Can Green Bay area kids wear their Halloweens costume to school? It depends

    Jerry G
    2d ago
    If there's dress codes then No . Stop Catering to them
