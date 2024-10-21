Open in App
    • Green Bay Press-Gazette

    This Green Bay café just reopened in a new location. Here's what to expect | Streetwise

    By Ariel Perez, Green Bay Press-Gazette,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xf51O_0wFpgln000

    GREEN BAY − A breakfast, lunch and dinner café has reopened in a new location on Green Bay's east side.

    Rocky'Z , formerly known as Rocky'Z Café reopened at 1679 Main St., Sunday, according to a post on the restaurant's Facebook page. The restaurant was previously located at 2475 University Ave., in what used to be University Courtyard but is now a Club Car Wash. The owners asked for patience in the post, as the staff is still being trained.

    The eatery is a family-owned business between a father and two sons. Roger Perez, co-owner said the restaurant offers a mixed menu with American-style food and Mexican dishes. They also have beers and cocktails.

    "My specialty is breakfast, sandwiches and wraps," he said. "But we also have like that Mexican sazón (seasoning.)"

    Other menu items include omelets and breakfast skillets, appetizers, burgers and salads. There are also burritos, chilaquiles and fajitas. Breakfast is served from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday to Friday, and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

    Hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday to Thursday and 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

    Ariel Perez is a business reporter for the Green Bay Press-Gazette. You can reach him at APerez1@gannett.com or view his Twitter profile at @Ariel_Perez85 .

    This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: This Green Bay café just reopened in a new location. Here's what to expect | Streetwise

