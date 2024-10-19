Raisa Ramos of Neenah brings out the best in others while helping them navigate their career path

The Fox Cities and Green Bay SCORE chapters recently merged to become SCORE Northeast Wisconsin. For clients requesting a mentor, that will mean a broader range of expertise to select from. For the newly-combined chapter, it will mean the ability to serve more communities, including minority business groups.

One of the mentors, Bill Devine of Appleton, has experience within the Latina business community and has high praise for Raisa Ramos, an entrepreneur he has mentored. For the past few years, Devine has been part of her story as she launched Find Joy Off the Path , LLC, a human resources and consulting business in Neenah serving northeastern Wisconsin. The startup was born out of her decades of work experience in the fields of engineering, human resources, management, and leadership.

Ramos said, “In 2021, in the aftermath of COVID, I was working remotely and feeling that I needed to take stock of my life and my family’s life. I didn’t want to leave this life without doing this. I knew I needed to try it. I thought, ‘If not me, who? If not now, when?’”

And Ramos does have an impressive resume to back up that desire. She was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, where her parents owned a landscaping company. She witnessed their strong work ethic as they cultivated plants, and knew they hoped she would follow in their footsteps. But she discovered a passion elsewhere. She was interested in taking things apart to learn processes and how things work.

That led her to choose a major in mechanical engineering. When her college, the University of Puerto Rico, held a career fair, she met with representatives from Kimberly Clark and was offered an internship. For the balance of her college career, she traveled back and forth between school and Kimberly Clark during breaks. She assumed that she would work there after graduation.

But when that time came, she graduated in the midst of an economic downturn, and Kimberly Clark had a hiring freeze. Instead, Ramos took a job in Madison at Oscar Mayer. After getting married to Chris Verhff, “the love of my life,” she eventually moved to the Fox Cities area to be closer to him.

For the next 25 years, she worked at Bemis Corporation (now Amcor).

“I started on the 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. shift,” she said. “I was an engineering and maintenance supervisor, and being in that union environment was an incredible learning opportunity. That’s where I had the first exposure to people leadership.”

At about the 14-year point in her tenure as a mechanical engineer, her interests began to shift and she moved into environmental engineering. Interests shifted again when she went back to school for an MBA.

She said, “I had some education in human resources, and with my translating abilities, talked to Benis about my desire to go into human resources. A lot of people told me I would regret the decision, but at the end of the day, you have to do what’s right for you. You need to do what you have to to make yourself happy.”

That led to special projects where Ramos quickly proved herself. That, in turn, led to promotions and being named human resources manager where she served in global management and supported the largest segment of the customer services team.

“The common thread of all of this is the leadership needed to make changes that benefit those teams,” she said.

The final stop before the business launch was working for Plexus and overseeing human resources for six design centers.

“That was a jumping off point for me," she said. "In about 2015, I began to feel that I had those seeds to be a credible leader. For myself and my family, I saw the benefits and hardship that entrepreneurship carries.”

That led to key conversations and networking. When a business connection suggested that she consider coming to work at his company, she decided to offer consulting services instead.

“That’s how I got my first client,” Ramos said.

After forming the LLC, she met with Devine and started working on a business plan.

“The hardest part of a business plan in that you don’t know what you don’t know," she said. "What will this look like? How do I hone in on my message? What are my core values? It is an examination of everything and a ‘learn as you go’ through the process. It is a living, breathing document.”

The financial projections have been the most difficult part of the business plan, and Ramos said SCORE helped the most in that area. Devine worked with her on the specifics of her service contract and the terms that would define the scope of work, expectations, and cost.

Now, as her client list grows, she works on marketing to clearly define the business. Her website, findjoyoffthepath.com , offers a list of services.

“I help leaders bring out the best in themselves, their people and their business,” she said. “Wherever your professional path may be leading you, let me help you navigate and find the joy you deserve.”

That includes speaking and workshops, personality assessments for individuals and teams, project management, Spanish translations of business documents, and new supervisor transitions. There is also the opportunity for longer-term engagements that allow companies to outsource onboarding, interviews, employee relations, policy reviews, and more.

Training is offered for executives, businesses, and individuals. Working with an individual provided one of her favorite success stories.

“I worked with an individual from a career development perspective," Ramos said. "He had been in one position for eight years and was apprehensive about making a move. With coaching, he was able to go from, ‘I don’t know how I can make a move,’ to moving to another Fortune 500 company. He discovered that change is possible. We often hesitate to think about what might be so much better.”

For Ramos, the new business is her “so much better.” She said her north star every day is to help one individual or one business team get to a more joyful place in their life just as she has. It has been challenging to leave the security of working for a company, but the experience has made her stronger.

“You reach a point in your life where you have a lot of different experiences and I have an opportunity to make an impact in a different way,” she said. “My business allows me to do that and to show up for my family. I love what I do and wish I had done it earlier. I am where I want to be.”

Tina Dettman-Bielefeldt is co-owner of DB Commercial Real Estate in Green Bay and past district director for SCORE, Wisconsin.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Raisa Ramos of Neenah brings out the best in others while helping them navigate their career path