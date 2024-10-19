Open in App
    LETTER: Members of Republican Party should vote to oust the extremists in their ranks

    By Letter to the editor,

    2 days ago

    What has happened to our Republican Party? In the 1950s, when I was young, it was the Republican Party and McCarthyism. The enemy was communism. Now, in 2024, it is the Republican Party and Trumpism, and the enemy has become democracy and our fellow citizens.There is an urgent need for Republicans to take back their party. Democracy rests upon the idea of a cooperative relationship among the various political entities. It relies on compromise, on the sharing of power, on adherence to law, on checks and balances, and on the citizens having the final word. Officials are elected to serve the people and not to control them.No reasonable voter wants either the Republicans or the Democrats to be in total control. They must share power.If Republicans have had enough of the extremists in their party they can vote to make changes. They can look for more moderate candidates among their party. They can choose to vote this one time for a Democrat and still retain their traditional conservative Republican values.Our country and our experiment in democracy are at stake. They are more important than any political party.

    Albert Powers, Oconto

    This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: LETTER: Members of Republican Party should vote to oust the extremists in their ranks

