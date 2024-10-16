Open in App
    • Green Bay Press-Gazette

    Things to do in Green Bay this weekend: Pumpkin Palooza, Witches Night Out Gift and Craft Show

    By Benita Mathew, Green Bay Press-Gazette,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ONYza_0w8qSBvT00

    GREEN BAY - Get the flannels and pumpkins out. There are plenty of things going on to make the most of the crisp October air this weekend in the area.

    Here are things happening around Green Bay this weekend.

    Badger State Flannel Fest

    Get cozy in your favorite flannel for the annual Flannel Fest Weekend at Badger State Brewing Company this weekend. There will be cider doughnuts, Cousins Maine Lobster Truck and Booyah Shed, pumpkin bowling and live music. The fest is 5-9 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday at Badger State, 990 Tony Canadeo Run, Green Bay.

    More information is at badgerstatebrewing.com/events .

    Witches Night Out Gift and Craft Show

    Witches and warlocks are welcome to check out Witches Night Out Gift and Craft Show at the Resch Expo. Get dressed in your favorite costume and find spooky handmade goods. The craft show is 3-8 p.m. Saturday.

    Tickets are $5 for anyone 12 or older on Eventbrite .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RP2h2_0w8qSBvT00

    Pumpkin Palooza at Titletown

    Carve a pumpkin that will become part of a big display at Titletown at Pumpkin Palooza on Saturday. Families can also join Trunk or Treat along Lambeau at Pumpkin Palooza. There will be plenty of fall crafts, carnival games, and Halloween characters to join the festivities.

    The event is 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at Hy-Vee Plaza. Registration is required for Trunk or Treat. Sign up or find more information at www.titletown.com/events/pumpkin-palooza .

    Ongoing events

    Contact Benita Mathew at bmathew@gannett.com.

    This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Things to do in Green Bay this weekend: Pumpkin Palooza, Witches Night Out Gift and Craft Show

