    Green Bay Schools can balance the budget this year, but what taxes look like will depend on the referendum

    By Nadia Scharf, Green Bay Press-Gazette,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t0asO_0w8qRraq00

    (This story has been updated because an earlier version included an inaccuracy.)

    Editor's note: A previous version of this story included incorrect information about how much the referendum would cost taxpayers. It has been updated to indicate how much taxpayers will pay, according to their home's fair market value.

    GREEN BAY - The Green Bay School District has balanced its budget this year, according to its proposed budget. But it still faces the potential for multimillion dollar shortfalls in the years ahead.

    Most of its funding priorities stay constant in the coming year; however, portions of the budget will look different depending on whether the school district's November referendum passes. The district is asking taxpayers for $183 million for a variety of maintenance and renovations at Green Bay schools — with no increase to the tax rate. If the referendum fails, the tax rate is expected to drop dramatically.

    The district’s budget is balanced this year, thanks in large part to pandemic relief dollars known as ESSER funds. However, this is the last year those funds will be available, and the district is facing shortfalls of $6 million in the 2025-26 school year and $11 million in the 2026-27 school year.

    The district plans to vote on the 2025 budget at its Oct. 28 board meeting.

    How much is the Green Bay school district spending?

    Overall, the district's proposed budget is $311.4 million, down about 7.4% from last year. This decrease comes from a combination of increase in state aid, reduction in staffing due to school closures and the closures themselves, along with the last year of pandemic relief money.

    The proposed tax levy — the amount passed on to taxpayers — would be about $109.38 million if the referendum passes (essentially the same as this year's) and about $75.72 million if it fails. That’s essentially a zero change if it passes and a 30.77% decrease if it fails.

    What will it cost taxpayers?

    If the referendum passes, the tax rate is proposed to decrease 7.38%, from $8.26 per $1,000 of fair market value to $7.65 per $1,000. The owner of a home valued at $200,000 would pay $1,530 in school property taxes, down $122.

    The district had pledged to maintain the $8.26 rate; however, thanks to increases in home market value, it was able to lower the tax rate, according to district chief financial officer Angela Roble.

    If the referendum doesn’t pass, the tax rate is proposed to decrease 35.83%, from $8.26 per $1,000 of fair market value to $5.30. The owner of a home valued at $200,000 would pay $1,060, down $592 from the previous year.

    Roble cautioned that if the tax rate were to drop that extremely, it would likely mean a similarly extreme rise further down the line.

    What else should I know about the budget?

    As more and more Wisconsin students participate in voucher programs, schools are feeling the hit to their finances. The money for voucher students to attend private schools comes out of state aid to schools.

    To combat that, Green Bay’s tax levy includes an estimated $12.9 million set aside to fill the gap that voucher and independent school charter payments would otherwise leave in the district’s budget.

    The district has also set aside $35 million to cover special education funds. Overall, special education in the district costs $58.1 million, but since the state only reimburses around 32.4% of what schools spend on special education, this financial burden falls largely on schools.

    Teacher salaries have also increased slightly to account for inflation.

    Where can I find a copy of the budget?

    The proposed budget is available online on BoardDocs. As of Oct. 14, it’s under the Oct. 14 meeting.

    What if I want to weigh in?

    Community members can reach out to School Board members via email.

    • President Laura McCoy: llmccoy@gbaps.org
    • Vice President James Lyerly: jglyerly1@gbaps.org
    • Treasurer Andrew Becker: ambecker@gbaps.org
    • Clerk Bryan Milz: bemilz1@gbaps.org
    • Rick Crosson: rbcrosson@gbaps.org
    • Lynn Gerlach: lmgerlach@gbaps.org
    • Kou Lee: koclee@gbaps.org

    There will also be a public comment period before the Oct. 28 meeting.

    Contact Green Bay education reporter Nadia Scharf at nscharf@gannett.com or on X at @nadiaascharf.

    This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Green Bay Schools can balance the budget this year, but what taxes look like will depend on the referendum

