'They become part of you': After four years together and two years apart, Green Bay veteran reunites with his retired military dog

GREEN BAY - It had been two years since U.S. Army Sgt. Michael Fletcher and his military dog Dasty last saw each other, but man and man’s best friend were reunited over the weekend in Green Bay.

The two had spent four years together, including a 10-month deployment in Afghanistan, where they slept together in a tent in an active combat zone. They went on to travel the world together, including multiple Secret Service missions protecting Presidents Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

When Fletcher was honorably discharged in 2022, the two were separated. But when Fletcher learned the 11-year-old Dutch shepherd was retiring due to old age, he got in touch with American Humane , an animal welfare nonprofit, to help bring the dog to his new home in Green Bay to live with his family.

The organization covered the travel expenses of getting Dasty from Fort Meyer in Arlington, Virginia, to Green Bay. He had his own seat in the cabin of an American Airlines flight that landed at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport on Friday.

Seeing Dasty again after two years apart was “surreal,” Fletcher said in a video interview with American Humane. It took the dog a bit to warm up to his former handler and realize who he was, but once they started playing, it all came back.

Dasty was the third and final dog Fletcher worked with during his seven years and 3 months of service as a K-9 handler and the most energetic. He described him as "just go, go, go, go, go." They were together from 2018 to 2022. Dasty served from 2016 to 2024.

It’s a special bond between a handler and their military dogs, Fletcher said in the interview.

“They become part of you. ... They uplift your spirits when it’s the worst possible times in your life. They uplift everybody’s spirits around you. And just to give a military working dog a retirement that they rightfully deserve just as anybody else is a rewarding thing.

“It is probably one of the best things you can do from a veteran to basically adopt another veteran,” Fletcher said. “I am honestly looking to just have him sit on the couch and just relax. He’s done enough. He’s been to enough countries with me. He has been to enough states, done enough missions. He’s been in enough firefights. He’s good to just relax and get fat.”

When Fletcher deployed to Afghanistan, he and Dasty shared a tent, each sleeping on their own twin-sized mattresses. He offered companionship to Fletcher, who was away from his wife, Johanna, when she was pregnant with their first child. He became the unofficial mascot for the base, lifting spirits during a difficult time.

He came to every briefing meeting. Fletcher kept him warm at night in the mountains with blankets he purchased from a local bazaar and would sometimes bring him food from the military dining hall on special occasions.

Dasty saved countless lives while serving in Afghanistan, locating multiple explosive devices.

Fletcher is looking forward to his young son being able to spend time with their newest family member and hopefully remembering him as the dog that kept his dad safe when he deployed with him.

“If I didn’t have Dasty in Afghanistan, there’s no possible way to know what would happen,” Fletcher told American Humane. “But what I do know is that I did take him and I made it back home safe, and my family and I are very gracious to Dasty for that. And he probably doesn’t even know what he did.”

American Humane is covering the cost of veterinary care for Dasty for the rest of his life.

