MARINETTE- A husband and wife are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in the town of Stephenson, according to the Marinette County Sheriff's Office.

Marinette County dispatch received a call at 5:13 p.m. Sunday that a man shot his wife several times at a South Fifth Street address.

The female victim was identified as Erica J. Noble of Crivitz. She was transported from the scene by someone else and later died of her injuries.

When officials arrived at the home, the suspect was armed and inside the residence, the sheriff's office said. Despite attempts to get him to surrender, the suspect eventually came out of the residence and died from a self-inflicted gunshot. He was identified as Troy D. Noble of Crivitz.

The case remains under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Husband, wife dead after apparent murder-suicide in Stephenson, according to Marinette County sheriff