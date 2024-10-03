Open in App
    Packers hosting pep rally in Los Angeles ahead of Rams game. What to know about Sunday's game

    By Richard Ryman and Jeff Bollier, Green Bay Press-Gazette,

    2 days ago

    The Green Bay Packers head to California this weekend for a Sunday afternoon game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

    The Packers (2-2) will look to continue their recent dominance of the Rams (1-3), having won eight of the last nine regular season matchups. It will be the Packers first visit to SoFi Stadium. This will be the 100th time the Packers and Rams meet in the regular season and playoffs with the Packers leading 50-47-2.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rS8m3_0vsilRR000

    Here is what you need to know:

    Packers Everywhere pep rally in Los Angeles

    The pep rally is set for 6 p.m. Saturday at Tom’s Watch Bar , 1011 S. Figueroa St. b101, Los Angeles. Pre-rally festivities and prize giveaways will begin at 4 p.m.

    Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy will participate in a Q&A session with Packers Everywhere host Rebecca Zaccard. Packers alumni Willie Buchanon, Marv Fleming and James Lofton will take photos with fans and share their thoughts on the next day’s game against the Rams. A roundtable discussion with packers.com ’s Wes Hodkiewicz and Mike Spofford will conclude the event.

    The Packers play the Rams at 3:25 p.m. Central Time at SoFi Stadium.

    Los Angeles weather forecast is good for Sunday's Rams-Packers game

    Sunday's weather forecast is partly sunny with a high of 75, good football-watching weather.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zClk3_0vsilRR000

    Transportation to SoFi Stadium includes Metro, bus service

    SoFi Stadium is served by a variety of public transportation options including the Metro rail/subway, buses and the usual rideshare and taxi options. A full list of parking and transportation options can be found on SoFi Stadium's website .

    To use the Metro public transportation, take the C Line to the Hawthorne/Lennox exit and then board a free SoFi Stadium Shuttle for the final leg of the trip.

    Gardena's GTrans Line 7X Stadium Express Service offers a $4 round-trip express route from the Harbor Gateway Transit Center to SoFi Stadium. And Torrance Transit offers a $4 round-trip fare on its Line 10X bus route from the Mary K. Giordano Regional Transit Center to SoFi Stadium.

    SoFi Stadium ranks behind only Lambeau Field as NFL's best

    SoFi Stadium ranked second to Lambeau Field in USA TODAY's annual ranking of NFL stadiums.

    "SoFi Stadium is the exact kind of behemoth you’d expect from a $5.5 billion price tag, and it’s very nearly perfect. The sight lines are incredible, and there’s likely not a bad seat in the house. Plus, when it’s packed with 70,000-plus fans, it feels like you’re in this shiny football bubble where, briefly, nothing else exists," wrote reporter Michelle Martinelli.

    Packers-Rams TV broadcast on CBS

    Packers fans can be notoriously fickle toward TV broadcasters . For Sunday afternoon's Packers-Rams matchup, CBS' marquee tandem of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will call the game . Analyst Tracy Wolfson will report from the sidelines.

    CBS will air the Packers-Rams game in the majority of United States TV markets. According to the map of late afternoon games below, the Packers-Rams is in red, and Seattle and New York Giants is in blue.

    The map is from 506Sports.com .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gQqb4_0vsilRR000

    What radio stations will broadcast the Packers-Rams game via the Packers Radio Network?

    Packers games can be heard on the Packers Radio Network, made up of 54 stations in Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota, Illinois and North and South Dakota. 97.3 The Game, WRNW-Milwaukee, is the flagship station of the Packers Radio Network. For a full listing of radio affiliates, go to packers.com/video/radio-network . Wayne Larrivee (play-by-play) and two-time Packers Pro Bowler Larry McCarren (analyst) are in their 26th season of calling the action together.

    Packers.com will stream the team's radio broadcast worldwide to desktop users. The Packers mobile app also will stream the radio broadcast within the Packers' home market, per NFL broadcast restrictions. The broadcast will start with the pre-game show at 10:05 a.m., Central Daylight Time.

    Los Angeles metro area 41 times bigger than Brown County

    Green Bay is the smallest market in the NFL , with a metro area population of 321,591, compared with Los Angeles, which has a metro area population of 13.2 million.

    Contact Richard Ryman at rryman@gannett.com . Follow him on Twitter at @RichRymanPG, on Instagram at @rrymanPG or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/RichardRymanPG

    This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Packers hosting pep rally in Los Angeles ahead of Rams game. What to know about Sunday's game

