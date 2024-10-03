Graphic novel tells story of Wisconsin-born Charles Whittlesey, Medal of Honor recipient

Born in the small town of Florence in northeastern Wisconsin, Charles Whittlesey was a Medal of Honor recipient lauded for his leadership and bravery in battle during World War I.

Now the commander of the famed Lost Battalion is remembered for his valor in a graphic novel titled "Medal of Honor: Charles Whittlesey." The novel is produced by the Association of the United States Army , a nonprofit organization that supports soldiers, their families and Army civilians.

The Whittlesey book tracks his life, including his early start in Wisconsin, his East Coast education and his unusual and distinguished military career which led to him receiving America's highest military honor. It also covers his tragic death by suicide, haunted by his experiences in the war.

The Whittlesey book, produced by a team of historians, graphic novel artists and writers, is part of an AUSA series of graphic novels about Medal of Honor recipients . The series began in 2018 with a profile of another World War I veteran, Alvin York. So far, 24 issues have been created, and the Whittlesey book is one of four released this year. The others released in 2024 are about Ruben Rivers, a Black tank commander who fought with the "Black Panthers" in World War II; Flo Groberg, the first foreign-born Medal of Honor recipient since the Vietnam War; and Hiroshi Miyamura, a Korean War veteran whose award was classified as top secret.

Who was Charles Whittlesey?

Whittlesey was born in January of 1884, the oldest of four sons of Frank and Annie Whittlesey. Frank Whittlesey was engaged in the logging industry at the time. When Charles Whittlesey was old enough, he was sent to live with an aunt to go to elementary school, according to an article that ran in the Nov. 30, 1921, Green Bay Press-Gazette .

Whittlesey "was a quiet fellow," one of his classmates, Fred C. Tooker, told the newspaper, but also "very bright." He was still a boy when he and his family moved to Pittsfield, Massachusetts, where his father went to work for the General Electric Co., first as a purchasing agent, later as a production manager.

Tall and bespectacled, Whittlesey went to Williams College in Williamstown, Massachusetts. He again impressed classmates with his intellect, according to a biography the college has posted on its website. Whittlesey was nicknamed "The Count" by fellow students, according to the graphic novel, "because of his serious, aristocratic nature."

After college, he went to Harvard Law School.

Whittlesey was 33 years old and practicing law in New York City when the United States entered World War I. He soon volunteered for military service, and was shipped in May 1917 to France as a captain in the 308th Infantry, 77th Division.

What happened to the Lost Battalion?

By September 1918, Whittlesey was a major and in command of the 1st Battalion of the 308th Infantry. The battalion attacked German forces as part of a larger campaign in the Meuse-Argonne region of France. According to the graphic novel, the plan was for Whittlesey and his 500 soldiers to link with units on the battalion's right and left flanks, then move ahead.

The forces did not meet as planned, and Whittlesey was ordered to advance without any support on his flanks. The battalion moved forward and created what would be called "the pocket." German forces would surround them and lay a bloody siege down on the battalion. Whittlesey and his men knew where they were, they were "lost" in terms of getting supplies, outside communication and help.

Against all odds the men of the battalion fought off German attacks. Eventually friendly forces broke through, but holding out "came at a heavy cost," the graphic novel says. "Of the 554 men who followed Whittlesey into the pocket, only 194 were able to walk away."

The battle brought fame to both the battalion and Whittlesey, and is the subject of books and movies including " The Lost Battalion " with Ricky Schroder, who portrayed Whittlesey in a 2001 TV movie.

What happened to Charles Whittlesey after surviving the Lost Battalion siege?

According to a blog post on the Arlington National Cemetery website, Army investigations showed that Whittlesey's leadership, perseverance and valor in the pocket "prevented even more casualties." The Army awarded him the Medal of Honor and promoted him to lieutenant colonel. "He returned to the United States as a war hero. However, the introverted young officer appeared deeply uncomfortable with his fame," according to the blog post.

He did not talk about his experiences during the war. Instead, "he focused on honoring enlisted men and advocating for peace," the blog post said. "In all likelihood, Whittlesey probably suffered from what would now be diagnosed as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). He was, according to friends, haunted by nightmares and memories of the soldiers who had died under his command."

On Nov. 11, 1921, Whittlesey participated in the funeral of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery. He died days later on Nov. 26, 1921, while traveling by ship to Havana, Cuba, from New York.

How can I read the graphic novel "Medal of Honor: Charles Whittlesey"?

The book is free online. Readers can read the work, or download it at www.ausa.org/whittlesey .

Keith Uhlig has been writing about Wisconsin, its people and all it has to offer since 2000. Raised in Colby, he loves wandering around the state. He can be reached at kuhlig@gannett.com, and is on Facebook, X and Threads.

