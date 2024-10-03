Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Green Bay Press-Gazette

    Graphic novel tells story of Wisconsin-born Charles Whittlesey, Medal of Honor recipient

    By Keith Uhlig, Green Bay Press-Gazette,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4byo2g_0vsiFIWJ00

    Born in the small town of Florence in northeastern Wisconsin, Charles Whittlesey was a Medal of Honor recipient lauded for his leadership and bravery in battle during World War I.

    Now the commander of the famed Lost Battalion is remembered for his valor in a graphic novel titled "Medal of Honor: Charles Whittlesey." The novel is produced by the Association of the United States Army , a nonprofit organization that supports soldiers, their families and Army civilians.

    The Whittlesey book tracks his life, including his early start in Wisconsin, his East Coast education and his unusual and distinguished military career which led to him receiving America's highest military honor. It also covers his tragic death by suicide, haunted by his experiences in the war.

    The Whittlesey book, produced by a team of historians, graphic novel artists and writers, is part of an AUSA series of graphic novels about Medal of Honor recipients . The series began in 2018 with a profile of another World War I veteran, Alvin York. So far, 24 issues have been created, and the Whittlesey book is one of four released this year. The others released in 2024 are about Ruben Rivers, a Black tank commander who fought with the "Black Panthers" in World War II; Flo Groberg, the first foreign-born Medal of Honor recipient since the Vietnam War; and Hiroshi Miyamura, a Korean War veteran whose award was classified as top secret.

    Who was Charles Whittlesey?

    Whittlesey was born in January of 1884, the oldest of four sons of Frank and Annie Whittlesey. Frank Whittlesey was engaged in the logging industry at the time. When Charles Whittlesey was old enough, he was sent to live with an aunt to go to elementary school, according to an article that ran in the Nov. 30, 1921, Green Bay Press-Gazette .

    Whittlesey "was a quiet fellow," one of his classmates, Fred C. Tooker, told the newspaper, but also "very bright." He was still a boy when he and his family moved to Pittsfield, Massachusetts, where his father went to work for the General Electric Co., first as a purchasing agent, later as a production manager.

    Tall and bespectacled, Whittlesey went to Williams College in Williamstown, Massachusetts. He again impressed classmates with his intellect, according to a biography the college has posted on its website. Whittlesey was nicknamed "The Count" by fellow students, according to the graphic novel, "because of his serious, aristocratic nature."

    After college, he went to Harvard Law School.

    Whittlesey was 33 years old and practicing law in New York City when the United States entered World War I. He soon volunteered for military service, and was shipped in May 1917 to France as a captain in the 308th Infantry, 77th Division.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YQYVr_0vsiFIWJ00

    What happened to the Lost Battalion?

    By September 1918, Whittlesey was a major and in command of the 1st Battalion of the 308th Infantry. The battalion attacked German forces as part of a larger campaign in the Meuse-Argonne region of France. According to the graphic novel, the plan was for Whittlesey and his 500 soldiers to link with units on the battalion's right and left flanks, then move ahead.

    The forces did not meet as planned, and Whittlesey was ordered to advance without any support on his flanks. The battalion moved forward and created what would be called "the pocket." German forces would surround them and lay a bloody siege down on the battalion. Whittlesey and his men knew where they were, they were "lost" in terms of getting supplies, outside communication and help.

    Against all odds the men of the battalion fought off German attacks. Eventually friendly forces broke through, but holding out "came at a heavy cost," the graphic novel says. "Of the 554 men who followed Whittlesey into the pocket, only 194 were able to walk away."

    The battle brought fame to both the battalion and Whittlesey, and is the subject of books and movies including " The Lost Battalion " with Ricky Schroder, who portrayed Whittlesey in a 2001 TV movie.

    What happened to Charles Whittlesey after surviving the Lost Battalion siege?

    According to a blog post on the Arlington National Cemetery website, Army investigations showed that Whittlesey's leadership, perseverance and valor in the pocket "prevented even more casualties." The Army awarded him the Medal of Honor and promoted him to lieutenant colonel. "He returned to the United States as a war hero. However, the introverted young officer appeared deeply uncomfortable with his fame," according to the blog post.

    He did not talk about his experiences during the war. Instead, "he focused on honoring enlisted men and advocating for peace," the blog post said. "In all likelihood, Whittlesey probably suffered from what would now be diagnosed as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). He was, according to friends, haunted by nightmares and memories of the soldiers who had died under his command."

    On Nov. 11, 1921, Whittlesey participated in the funeral of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery. He died days later on Nov. 26, 1921, while traveling by ship to Havana, Cuba, from New York.

    How can I read the graphic novel "Medal of Honor: Charles Whittlesey"?

    The book is free online. Readers can read the work, or download it at www.ausa.org/whittlesey .

    Keith Uhlig has been writing about Wisconsin, its people and all it has to offer since 2000. Raised in Colby, he loves wandering around the state. He can be reached at kuhlig@gannett.com, and is on Facebook, X and Threads.

    This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Graphic novel tells story of Wisconsin-born Charles Whittlesey, Medal of Honor recipient

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Paul Gurtler
    1d ago
    Charles Whittlesey - a true American patriot & hero.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson1 day ago
    NFL, Packers, Schreiber unveil supper club-themed gala to kick off 2025 NFL draft in Green Bay
    Green Bay Press-Gazette2 days ago
    Packers hosting pep rally in Los Angeles ahead of Rams game. What to know about Sunday's game
    Green Bay Press-Gazette2 days ago
    These North Carolina Grocery Stores Are Ranked Among the Best in the U.S.
    Town Talks8 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News19 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt20 days ago
    4 New Cases of Severe West Nile Virus Detected
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt15 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post10 days ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen29 days ago
    Spunky Little Chihuahua Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz4 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney16 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute3 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute2 days ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA9 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    Nationwide Recall Issued for Herbal Supplement
    Uncovering Florida13 days ago
    Order your free at-home COVID-19 tests now from federal government — here’s how
    Northern Kentucky Tribune22 hours ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today15 hours ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Meet The Playful & Well-Behaved Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    In Memory of Sal Mineo: 48 Years After He Was Murdered
    Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
    NJ Businessman Pleads Guilty to Multimillion-Dollar Jewel Trade Fraud
    Morristown Minute24 days ago
    Inmate at state prison near Morea dies, prison reports
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel29 days ago
    In Memory of Adored Actress Elizabeth Pena: 10 Years After Her Tragic Death By Alcohol
    Herbie J Pilato29 days ago
    Hunger grows among active duty military
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy