Reader question: What are plans for faded historical marker, concrete block on North Chestnut?

Reader question: One thing I have been reminded of almost daily now ... are the two ugly, long abandoned concrete blocks on North Chestnut Avenue ... If memory serves me correctly, these two blocks once had signage regarding the Fort Howard Hospital that was moved to Heritage Hill ... But the two concrete blocks were just left there and have been sitting there as an eyesore for many years and probably decades. Does the city have any plans for them?

Answer: I drove up North Chestnut Avenue expecting to find something Soviet, brutalist, and massive. Two chunks of rock greeted me, about half my 5-foot-8 stature.

One was certainly concrete. Jason Flatt, Green Bay's preservation specialist, noted the formwork lines in the cement that was likely dug up when the nearby parking lot was installed some time between 2016 and 2019.

The other hunk of stone sat on a layered pedestal chiseled with the faintest markings of "Hospital Ward." The rest of the words had eroded to oblivion. Taking a pencil and paper over the inscription, I could make out, "Hospital Ward / Built by / W_ BE_U__NT / 1826-182_."

Only the stone with the inscription has any history behind it. Flatt found that it's a historical marker, likely placed around 1931 after the city bought the old Fort Howard hospital building and served as a museum for over four decades.

The entire timber structure — which stood less than a block north of Fort Howard Elementary School and the cabin its students built as an ode to the old fort — was picked up and hauled off the night of Dec. 8, 1975, to its current location at Heritage Hill State Historical Park in Allouez.

The stone marker remained behind.

It was already "in sorry shape" by the time a May 3, 1998, Press-Gazette article reported a mistake on the engraving.

The inscription, as reported in the article, said: "Hospital Ward / Built by / W.M. Beaumont / 1826-1828." The mistake: "Dr. William Beaumont was a physician at the fort in the early 1800s," Mary Watts told the Press-Gazette then. The former chair of the Historical Markers subcommittee continued, "But he never would have built the hospital because he served at the old hospital."

It's unclear what Watts meant by "old hospital" and if she believed that there was a version of the hospital that wasn't the one moved to Heritage Hill in 1975.

But this gets into the confusion on when the ward was built.

Brown County Library historians Mary Jane Herbert and Jeff Gilderson-Duwe found that soldiers stationed at Fort Howard possibly began building the hospital in the winter of 1816. The American military first established a presence at La Baye, now Green Bay, earlier in that year in August. The fort was then abandoned and left in shambles until 1823. Col. John McNeill ordered the garrison to repair all of the buildings, beginning with the hospital, "which were forthwith renovated and made almost anew," according to documents the historians found.

The Heritage Hill website currently states the hospital's construction date as 1834-1835. The city's Intensive Resource Survey from 1988 also noted that the hospital was built in the 1830s. However, the Library of Congress , several postcards from the Wisconsin Historical Society , and a Yale Medical School lecture from 1931 all disagree, saying the hospital was built in 1816.

There was no "old" and "new" hospital ward, then. It would be more accurate to say "pre-renovation" and "post-renovation."

Frederick Wohlfarth, a clothing retailer, owned the hospital and private residence next door since at least 1887, according to Sanborn Fire Insurance atlases from the time found by the Brown County historians. Wohlfarth's daughter, Mary Wolfarth Hein, then sold the residence and hospital to the city of Green Bay for $4,200 in 1931. It turned into a museum.

The stone marker was likely placed around the same time as the museum's opening. It's the only physical reminder of where the hospital once was, recommended to be left in place by the Wisconsin State Historical Society while the old ward was transported to Heritage Hill in 1975.

The old Press-Gazette article noted that some wanted to erect a "new, accurate marker nearby" to correct for the mistake that was found.

The concrete block across from the stone pedestal on the sidewalk certainly doesn't do the job. As Flatt put it, the concrete "has no known historical significance." Flatt could only speculate on its existence beyond showing up between 2016 and 2019.

Perhaps it's "lawn art," he said. Or maybe the concrete was found when the parking lot just behind it was put in and therefore relocated — his preferred theory.

Or it could simply be "junk, hiding in plain sight, partially camouflaged by its new location next to an old monument for a building that is no longer here. I find some humor in this," Flatt said.

In any case, the concrete block is just a few feet too far beyond the jurisdiction of the city; it rests on private property belonging to Hoffman House 34 LLC.

The city has not indicated any plans to move the marker or follow up on the three-decades-old hope for a new, accurate one.

