Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Green Bay Press-Gazette

    John Travolta is out and George Strait is in, as downtown's That '70s Bar switches to Lone Star country bar

    By Kendra Meinert, Green Bay Press-Gazette,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jA7oy_0vobntsb00

    GREEN BAY - Quicker than you can say Jelly Roll, Luke Combs and Post Malone, That ’70s Bar has gone from groovy to country.

    The Broadway District bar that opened in October 2022 as a colorful throwback to the decade of ABBA, “Saturday Night Fever,” lava lamps and Farrah Fawcett posters underwent a surprise extreme makeover on Labor Day weekend and came out the other side as Lone Star.

    So long, cut-out of John Travolta in the silk shirt and polyester pants. Hello, wall art of George Strait in a cowboy hat. The one-of-a-kind interior bar made to look like “The Partridge Family” bus? It’s a cattle truck now. The flower power artwork and Twister dots have been covered over with barn wood, corrugated metal and paint the color of Texas clay.

    You can even belly up to the bar and sit on one of four stools that are saddles, a nod to the famed Gilley’s honky-tonk in Pasadena, Texas, where the 1980 movie “Urban Cowboy” was filmed.

    It all went down a little like 1984 when the Baltimore Colts abruptly up and left Baltimore and moved to Indianapolis in the middle of the night, joked Chris Hansen, who co-owns Lone Star, 124 S. Broadway, and its predecessor with Brian Bunkelman. They also own The Sardine Can just down the street.

    Except for a couple of cryptic “Country’s cool again” teasers on social media — swiped from Lainey Wilson’s tour of the same name — they didn’t let patrons know a change was coming until it had already been completed.

    If you know Hansen, you know that’s how he likes to operate. He has a long history behind popular party spots in Green Bay dating back to the late ’80s, including Kokomo’s, McSwiggin’s, Hip Cats, Harry the Hipster and Cavern Club. With the exception of The Sardine Can, which he opened in 2006 with Boyd Konowalski, most stuck around for just a couple of years before he closed them and moved on to the next one.

    “Once something starts getting a little old, we thought, ‘Let’s change,’” Hansen said. “The Sardine Can never, but I think That ’70s Bar was running its course, and we just wanted to give it a face-lift and try something new.

    “Seventies music is awesome but there’s no new ’70s music coming out. The only thing that’s happening with that is it’s getting older, as are we,” he said.

    Country music, however, is hot, Bunkelman said. The charts are filled with fresh collaborations and crossover artists. Think "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" by Shaboozey, "Pour Me a Drink" by Post Malone featuring Blake Shelton, "Miles on It" by Marshmello and Kane Brown and "Cowgirls" by Morgan Wallen featuring Ernest. Lone Star will play new artists like Wallen, icons like Johnny Cash and everything in between, Bunkelman said.

    “What we found in our six months of research is late at night, there’s no bar in Green Bay that’s playing 100 percent country. That would be the niche of this bar,” Bunkelman said.

    Lone Star hosted its first country DJ two weeks ago and hopes to do one every other Thursday to draw in crowds.

    More: Tickets for 'Green Blah!' premiere sell out quickly; more showings of Green Bay punk rock doc added

    Hansen’s creative vision for the bar had been in the works for six months, so when it was time to flip the space, he and Bunkelman had a detailed plan and a whole team of employees, along with the help of family, who were able to pull if off in three days over the holiday weekend.

    “It was super fun,” Hansen said.

    The only thing still to be redone is the lime green ceiling covered in smiley faces.

    “We’re still getting a lot of, ‘Hey, what’s going on here? What’s happening?’” Bunkelman said of the patrons coming in. “I think that’s the allure of this changeover. It’s going to last for a longer time, because people are just starting to realize it.”

    More: Former Packers quarterback Don Majkowski joined The Glam Band onstage at Stadium View for an epic Poison flashback

    Lone Star is Hansen’s 12th bar and the first one with a country music theme.

    "This is the last bar I’m doing ... until the next one," he said.

    Kendra Meinert is an entertainment and feature writer at the Green Bay Press-Gazette. Contact her at 920-431-8347 or kmeinert@greenbay.gannett.com . Follow her on X @KendraMeinert .

    This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: John Travolta is out and George Strait is in, as downtown's That '70s Bar switches to Lone Star country bar

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Woman catches Texas Roadhouse managers allegedly scheming to terminate an injured worker
    NewsNinja27 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz8 days ago
    In Memory of Michael Evans (The First Lionel on 'The Jeffersons'): 18 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
    Travis Kelce’s Mom Throws Him Under the Bus in Taylor Swift Romance: ‘I Think He’s Getting Some Help’
    thenerdstash.com5 days ago
    Video of Harris slurring words in Helene warning is edited | Fact check
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    This Little Shih-Poo Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz16 days ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen26 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson15 hours ago
    Inspectors Close Florida Buffet – What They Found Will Gross You Out
    Akeena10 days ago
    Green Bay Packers fans had great time in Brazil, despite the result of the Eagles game
    Green Bay Press-Gazette17 hours ago
    A Field Trip Ended in Skull Fractures for Wisc. Boy. Now He's Home and Healing: 'Blessed,' Says Mom (Exclusive)
    People2 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz17 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King4 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Lambeau Field ticket prices hold, but next two road games are a bargain for Packers fans
    Green Bay Press-Gazette1 day ago
    Searchers scour mountain, cellular data for missing Yellowstone hiker
    WyoFile5 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza10 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post4 days ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney4 hours ago
    Aurora targets unregistered, unlicensed drivers, stolen shopping carts
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Easily Declutter & Organize Your Clothes Closet
    Declutterbuzz21 days ago
    Hot, dry weather spurs fast-growing fires around Wyoming
    WyoFile20 days ago
    Aurora homeless encampments getting bigger, official says
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt17 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: September 25, 26, 27, 28, 29
    M Henderson8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy