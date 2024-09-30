John Travolta is out and George Strait is in, as downtown's That '70s Bar switches to Lone Star country bar

GREEN BAY - Quicker than you can say Jelly Roll, Luke Combs and Post Malone, That ’70s Bar has gone from groovy to country.

The Broadway District bar that opened in October 2022 as a colorful throwback to the decade of ABBA, “Saturday Night Fever,” lava lamps and Farrah Fawcett posters underwent a surprise extreme makeover on Labor Day weekend and came out the other side as Lone Star.

So long, cut-out of John Travolta in the silk shirt and polyester pants. Hello, wall art of George Strait in a cowboy hat. The one-of-a-kind interior bar made to look like “The Partridge Family” bus? It’s a cattle truck now. The flower power artwork and Twister dots have been covered over with barn wood, corrugated metal and paint the color of Texas clay.

You can even belly up to the bar and sit on one of four stools that are saddles, a nod to the famed Gilley’s honky-tonk in Pasadena, Texas, where the 1980 movie “Urban Cowboy” was filmed.

It all went down a little like 1984 when the Baltimore Colts abruptly up and left Baltimore and moved to Indianapolis in the middle of the night, joked Chris Hansen, who co-owns Lone Star, 124 S. Broadway, and its predecessor with Brian Bunkelman. They also own The Sardine Can just down the street.

Except for a couple of cryptic “Country’s cool again” teasers on social media — swiped from Lainey Wilson’s tour of the same name — they didn’t let patrons know a change was coming until it had already been completed.

If you know Hansen, you know that’s how he likes to operate. He has a long history behind popular party spots in Green Bay dating back to the late ’80s, including Kokomo’s, McSwiggin’s, Hip Cats, Harry the Hipster and Cavern Club. With the exception of The Sardine Can, which he opened in 2006 with Boyd Konowalski, most stuck around for just a couple of years before he closed them and moved on to the next one.

“Once something starts getting a little old, we thought, ‘Let’s change,’” Hansen said. “The Sardine Can never, but I think That ’70s Bar was running its course, and we just wanted to give it a face-lift and try something new.

“Seventies music is awesome but there’s no new ’70s music coming out. The only thing that’s happening with that is it’s getting older, as are we,” he said.

Country music, however, is hot, Bunkelman said. The charts are filled with fresh collaborations and crossover artists. Think "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" by Shaboozey, "Pour Me a Drink" by Post Malone featuring Blake Shelton, "Miles on It" by Marshmello and Kane Brown and "Cowgirls" by Morgan Wallen featuring Ernest. Lone Star will play new artists like Wallen, icons like Johnny Cash and everything in between, Bunkelman said.

“What we found in our six months of research is late at night, there’s no bar in Green Bay that’s playing 100 percent country. That would be the niche of this bar,” Bunkelman said.

Lone Star hosted its first country DJ two weeks ago and hopes to do one every other Thursday to draw in crowds.

Hansen’s creative vision for the bar had been in the works for six months, so when it was time to flip the space, he and Bunkelman had a detailed plan and a whole team of employees, along with the help of family, who were able to pull if off in three days over the holiday weekend.

“It was super fun,” Hansen said.

The only thing still to be redone is the lime green ceiling covered in smiley faces.

“We’re still getting a lot of, ‘Hey, what’s going on here? What’s happening?’” Bunkelman said of the patrons coming in. “I think that’s the allure of this changeover. It’s going to last for a longer time, because people are just starting to realize it.”

Lone Star is Hansen’s 12th bar and the first one with a country music theme.

"This is the last bar I’m doing ... until the next one," he said.

