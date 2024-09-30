Open in App
    The Waterfront Market downtown is being transformed into a local 'Haven' | Streetwise

    By Ariel Perez, Green Bay Press-Gazette,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KtdiG_0vobXZCn00

    GREEN BAY − A new business downtown aims to become a fun hangout space with food, drinks, console and card games.

    Haven is opening at 401 N. Washington St., Suite 107, in the former space of the Waterfront Market, in the CityDeck Landing building. The market opened in June 2023 with a coffee shop — now closed and replaced by Java Cream— and radio station WGBW 97.9 FM.

    Tony Wiltgen, Shawn Zambarda and Adam Slota partnered to lease the market space in April but decided not to change anything immediately. At the time, Zambarda said they were looking at a business that could entertain residents in the area.

    "We want to see what is really needed and would work best," he said.

    After a couple months, the partners decided to rebrand the market and turn it into Haven, a place for people to hang out, have drinks, play games and enjoy food.

    "We are going to have a living room kind of feel," Wiltgen said. "We are going to have a deli and pretty much a full service bar."

    He said the idea is to have a space for people to play card games like Dungeons & Dragons and Warhammer. Eventually, they will add several TVs and console games to hold tournaments with video games like Mario Kart, Super Smash Brothers and more.

    "Phase one is the bar, deli and seating area," Wiltgen said. "Phase two, I'm going to use the rest of the space to provide large tables where people can come in and use them for games."

    Construction is already underway, he said, and they expect to be ready to open in late October, with phase two hopefully completed in November.

    Ariel Perez is a business reporter for the Green Bay Press-Gazette. You can reach him at APerez1@gannett.com or view his Twitter profile at @Ariel_Perez85 .

    This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: The Waterfront Market downtown is being transformed into a local 'Haven' | Streetwise

    Donna Patske
    1d ago
    no place to park for free
