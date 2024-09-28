I am a United States Air Force veteran who served during the Vietnam War as a flight medic. In fact, I left Okinawa for home and discharge on the day Saigon fell. I am now active in a variety of volunteer efforts, including with veterans who have been asked to do too much for too long.

I am selected for the next Old Glory Flight, which visits war memorials including Arlington National Cemetery. In this context, I am appalled at Trump’s atrocious behavior where 400,000 veterans are buried. Our embarrassing ex-president’s continued mistreatment of veterans is nothing short of treasonous. His bullying and narcissism are repeatedly displayed through his disrespect of wounded warriors and POWs like the late Sen. John McCain.

This is why I am voting for Dr. Kristin Lyerly as my 8th Congressional District representative in the upcoming election.

Lyerly has brought numerous lives into this world and has sworn on the Hippocratic Oath to do no harm, to relieve suffering, and to heal. Lyerly innately understands the value and meaning of life. If she had visited Arlington Cemetery, she would have done so quietly, and without fanfare and self-promotion because that is the spiritually and patriotically correct thing to do.

Our country has been at war for far too long all over the world. In fact, we currently have troops in over 100 countries and have the body bags and suicide rates to prove it. Please vote for life, and for Dr. Kristin Lyerly on Nov. 5.

Mark Smith, Oconto Falls

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: LETTER: Vote for Lyerly and life in 8th Congressional District