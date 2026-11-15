Looking for an active, loyal buddy to join your life in Greeley, CO? These herding-breed pups at NOCO Humane Greeley Adoption Campus are eager to meet their new families.

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog mix

Australian Cattle Dog mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: White with gray/silver

White with gray/silver Shelter: NOCO Humane Greeley Adoption Campus

Phone: (970) 775-5887

Location: 6525 W 28th Street, Greeley, CO 80634

About Lilah:

Lilah is a happy, friendly young girl who can be a little shy at first, but she warms up quickly once she feels safe. She’d love an in-shelter meet and greet with any dogs in your home to be sure everyone’s play style is a good match.

👉 Meet Lilah and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog mix

Australian Cattle Dog mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with white

Black with white Shelter: NOCO Humane Greeley Adoption Campus

Phone: (970) 775-5887

Location: 6525 W 28th Street, Greeley, CO 80634

About Sasha:

Sasha is a sweet, energetic, and shy pup looking for a quiet but active home. The shelter recommends no kids under 8 for her. She came in with other dogs and may enjoy living with another social, friendly dog. With patient people, she’s ready to grow into a more confident companion.

👉 Meet Sasha and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Border Collie mix

Border Collie mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with white

Black with white Shelter: NOCO Humane Greeley Adoption Campus

Phone: (970) 775-5887

Location: 6525 W 28th Street, Greeley, CO 80634

About Lucky:

Lucky is a fun, energetic young dog who starts out a bit shy, then turns into a ball of energy once he’s comfortable. He’s looking for an active home without young kids. He arrived with other dogs and may enjoy a home with another social pup to play with.

👉 Meet Lucky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Greeley, consider stopping by NOCO Humane Greeley Adoption Campus or calling (970) 775-5887 to set up a visit. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these dogs find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.