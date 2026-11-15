Greeley’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with options from quick-service to beauty and wellness. Here are several solid roles if you like helping people and staying on your feet.

Employer: Domino's

Domino's Location: Greeley, CO

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll take phone and online orders, prep food, run equipment, handle inventory counts, and keep the store clean. Good fit if you want flexible hours, on-the-job training, and a fast-paced team setting.

Employer: Domino's

Domino's Location: Greeley, CO

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Similar role at a different Greeley location: you’ll work phones and internet orders, prep ingredients, rotate stock, and help keep the store running smoothly. Lots of variety and constant customer interaction.

Employer: Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation / Sprouts Farmers Market

Location: Greeley, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $17.90–$26.70/hour

Help lead the busy vitamins and health/beauty department, from ordering and inventory to coaching the team and helping shoppers choose supplements. Comes with store discount, benefits, career growth paths, and even DailyPay so you can access earnings faster.

Employer: Advantage Solutions

Location: Greeley, CO (field/route)

Type: Not listed (route-based role)

Not listed (route-based role) Salary: $19–$21/hour + performance bonuses

Work with popular snack brands, visiting multiple grocery and convenience stores to stock shelves, build displays, and grow sales. Monday–Friday schedule with weekends and major holidays off, plus benefits, 401(k) match, and weekly pay option.

Employer: Sally Beauty

Location: Greeley, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the Store Manager with hiring, training, and leading the team while keeping the store on target for sales and customer experience. Includes benefits, paid holidays, vacation time, and a focus on beauty, diversity, and growth.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby, and roles often shift or expand.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.