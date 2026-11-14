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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Greeley
Looking for a four-legged friend in Greeley, CO? These adoptable dogs are waiting at NOCO Humane Greeley Adoption Campus for someone to bring them home and love them forever.
MOOSE
- Breed: Havanese mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Shelter: NOCO Humane Greeley Adoption Campus
- Phone: (970) 775-5887
- Location: 6525 W 28th Street, Greeley, CO 80634
About Moose:
Moose is a friendly little guy looking for a family to call his own. If you want a sweet companion who’s excited to meet you, Moose may be your match.
👉 Meet Moose and apply to adopt on adoptapet
REMI
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with white
- Shelter: NOCO Humane Greeley Adoption Campus
- Phone: (970) 775-5887
- Location: 6525 W 28th Street, Greeley, CO 80634
About Remi:
Remi is a wonderful young lady who loves walks, toys, and tasty treats. She’s looking for a home without children under 8 and without cats. She may do well with another playful dog after an in-shelter meet and greet to be sure their play styles are a good fit.
👉 Meet Remi and apply to adopt on adoptapet
PEANUT
- Breed: Australian Cattle Dog mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with red/golden/orange/chestnut
- Shelter: NOCO Humane Greeley Adoption Campus
- Phone: (970) 775-5887
- Location: 6525 W 28th Street, Greeley, CO 80634
About Peanut:
Peanut is a fun, active young dog who loves to play and go on walks. He’s looking for a home where he can be the only dog, so he can soak up all the attention.
👉 Meet Peanut and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please call NOCO Humane Greeley Adoption Campus at (970) 775-5887 or stop by 6525 W 28th Street, Greeley, CO 80634 to meet them in person.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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