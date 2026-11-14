Looking for a four-legged friend in Greeley, CO? These adoptable dogs are waiting at NOCO Humane Greeley Adoption Campus for someone to bring them home and love them forever.

Breed: Havanese mix

Havanese mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Shelter: NOCO Humane Greeley Adoption Campus

Phone: (970) 775-5887

Location: 6525 W 28th Street, Greeley, CO 80634

About Moose:

Moose is a friendly little guy looking for a family to call his own. If you want a sweet companion who’s excited to meet you, Moose may be your match.

👉 Meet Moose and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with white

Black with white Shelter: NOCO Humane Greeley Adoption Campus

Phone: (970) 775-5887

Location: 6525 W 28th Street, Greeley, CO 80634

About Remi:

Remi is a wonderful young lady who loves walks, toys, and tasty treats. She’s looking for a home without children under 8 and without cats. She may do well with another playful dog after an in-shelter meet and greet to be sure their play styles are a good fit.

👉 Meet Remi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog mix

Australian Cattle Dog mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: White with red/golden/orange/chestnut

White with red/golden/orange/chestnut Shelter: NOCO Humane Greeley Adoption Campus

Phone: (970) 775-5887

Location: 6525 W 28th Street, Greeley, CO 80634

About Peanut:

Peanut is a fun, active young dog who loves to play and go on walks. He’s looking for a home where he can be the only dog, so he can soak up all the attention.

👉 Meet Peanut and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please call NOCO Humane Greeley Adoption Campus at (970) 775-5887 or stop by 6525 W 28th Street, Greeley, CO 80634 to meet them in person.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.