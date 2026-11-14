Greeley has some solid options right now if you’re good with people and like closing deals. Here are a few sales and marketing roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Purple Wave Auction

Purple Wave Auction Location: Greeley, CO (covers multiple Northeast Colorado counties)

(covers multiple Northeast Colorado counties) Type: Full-time, salaried + commission

Salary: Competitive base + monthly commissions (exact amount not listed)

You’ll build relationships with owners of heavy equipment in construction, agriculture, fleet, and government and manage the full auction sales cycle. This role is up to 75% travel, comes with a company vehicle, phone, laptop, health benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and stock purchase program, and is great if you’re a self-starter who likes being out in the field.

Employer: Calion Wealth Group (Equis Financial agency)

(Equis Financial agency) Location: Remote – U.S. based (listed for Greeley, but work from anywhere in the U.S.)

(listed for Greeley, but work from anywhere in the U.S.) Type: Full-time, commission-based

Salary: Performance-based commissions + bonuses (no fixed range listed)

Sell life insurance fully online with a flexible schedule and a proven national sales system. You’ll meet clients virtually, get one-on-one coaching, ongoing training, and growth paths into leadership, ideal if you want remote work and are comfortable with commission-only pay.

Employer: Cushman & Wakefield

Location: Greeley, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $21.25 – $25.00 per hour

Be the friendly face at a multifamily community, giving tours, answering questions, and helping new residents through the leasing process. This role mixes customer service and sales and comes with PTO, sick time, 12+ holidays, medical/dental/vision, parental leave, discounts, and learning resources.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a detail that makes it a fit. And don’t wait too long; good local roles tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.