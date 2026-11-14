Healthcare travel and contract gigs are popping up in Greeley, CO, especially for respiratory therapists and acute care RNs. If you like 12‑hour shifts, solid benefits, and short contracts, these are worth a look.

Employer: Assured Nursing Inc

Assured Nursing Inc Location: Greeley, CO

Type: Local Contract , 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week , 12‑hr nights

, 13 weeks, , Pay: $55 per hour

Start: 11/30/2026

Benefits: Weekly pay, holiday pay, 401(k), referral bonus, medical, dental, vision

This is a night‑shift RRT role for local clinicians who want contract flexibility plus full benefits. Good fit if you like steady hours and want to stay close to home.

Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing

MedPro Healthcare Staffing Location: Greeley, CO

Type: Travel , 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week , 12‑hr nights

, 13 weeks, , Pay: Approx. $2,156 per week (estimate; includes stipends)

(estimate; includes stipends) Start: 11/30/2026

Requirements: NBRC RRT credential, CPR; 18+ months experience preferred

NBRC RRT credential, CPR; experience preferred Benefits: Day‑1 medical, dental, vision, weekly pay, housing or housing allowance, 401(k) matching, life & disability, travel reimbursement, referral bonuses

Travel RRT contract with strong benefits and housing support, ideal if you want to explore Greeley while keeping your income and perks high.

Employer: Assured Nursing Inc

Assured Nursing Inc Location: Greeley, CO

Type: Travel , 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week , 12‑hr nights

, 13 weeks, , Pay: Approx. $2,081 per week (based on 12‑hr shifts; stipend TBD)

(based on 12‑hr shifts; stipend TBD) Start: 11/30/2026

Benefits: Weekly pay, holiday pay, 401(k), referral bonus, medical, dental, vision

Night‑shift travel RRT role with a solid weekly package and standard travel perks. Nice option if you want a shorter assignment with good take‑home.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Location: Greeley, CO

Type: Full‑time Travel RN , acute care hospital setting

, acute care hospital setting Pay: Not listed

Not listed Requirements: Active RN license, BLS (required), acute care experience preferred, ACLS preferred

You’ll provide bedside acute care, give meds, monitor changes, and work with a full care team. Good match if you’re a strong communicator who likes fast‑paced hospital work.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full details, and apply or save it before it disappears.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.