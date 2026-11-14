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Greeley
🏥 Greeley Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Respiratory & RN Roles
12 days ago
Healthcare travel and contract gigs are popping up in Greeley, CO, especially for respiratory therapists and acute care RNs. If you like 12‑hour shifts, solid benefits, and short contracts, these are worth a look.
Local Contract Registered Respiratory Therapist – $55/hr
- Employer: Assured Nursing Inc
- Location: Greeley, CO
- Type: Local Contract, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr nights
- Pay: $55 per hour
- Start: 11/30/2026
- Benefits: Weekly pay, holiday pay, 401(k), referral bonus, medical, dental, vision
This is a night‑shift RRT role for local clinicians who want contract flexibility plus full benefits. Good fit if you like steady hours and want to stay close to home.
Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist – ~$2,156/week
- Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing
- Location: Greeley, CO
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr nights
- Pay: Approx. $2,156 per week (estimate; includes stipends)
- Start: 11/30/2026
- Requirements: NBRC RRT credential, CPR; 18+ months experience preferred
- Benefits: Day‑1 medical, dental, vision, weekly pay, housing or housing allowance, 401(k) matching, life & disability, travel reimbursement, referral bonuses
Travel RRT contract with strong benefits and housing support, ideal if you want to explore Greeley while keeping your income and perks high.
Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist – ~$2,081/week
- Employer: Assured Nursing Inc
- Location: Greeley, CO
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr nights
- Pay: Approx. $2,081 per week (based on 12‑hr shifts; stipend TBD)
- Start: 11/30/2026
- Benefits: Weekly pay, holiday pay, 401(k), referral bonus, medical, dental, vision
Night‑shift travel RRT role with a solid weekly package and standard travel perks. Nice option if you want a shorter assignment with good take‑home.
Acute Care Registered Nurse (Travel)
- Employer: Rosaires Care
- Location: Greeley, CO
- Type: Full‑time Travel RN, acute care hospital setting
- Pay: Not listed
- Requirements: Active RN license, BLS (required), acute care experience preferred, ACLS preferred
You’ll provide bedside acute care, give meds, monitor changes, and work with a full care team. Good match if you’re a strong communicator who likes fast‑paced hospital work.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full details, and apply or save it before it disappears.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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