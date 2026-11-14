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🛒 Greeley Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
Greeley’s retail and service scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like shoes, tech, or truck parts. Here are a few standout roles hiring now.
Part-Time Sales Lead – Famous Footwear
- Employer: Famous Footwear (Caleres)
- Location: Greeley, CO
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: At or above local minimum wage (exact rate set by experience)
Lead the floor at a busy shoe store, coach teammates, and help customers find styles they love. Comes with 30% shoe discount, relaxed dress code, daily access to pay, and growth paths across 850+ stores.
Geek Squad Agent (Retail Store)
- Employer: Best Buy
- Location: Greeley, CO
- Type: Part-time
- Application deadline: At least 5 days from posting date
Front-line tech support in-store, helping customers with device check-in, basic fixes, and setup. Good fit if friends already ask you for tech help; includes employee discounts, competitive pay, and benefits options.
Parts Expert
- Employer: Transwest Inc
- Location: Greeley, CO
- Type: Full-time, hourly
- Pay: $24.00 – $30.00/hour
Help retail and commercial customers find the right truck and equipment parts while supporting the service department. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, and employee vehicle discounts.
If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and similar roles nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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