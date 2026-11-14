Greeley’s retail and service scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like shoes, tech, or truck parts. Here are a few standout roles hiring now.

Employer: Famous Footwear (Caleres)

Famous Footwear (Caleres) Location: Greeley, CO

Type: Part-time

Pay: At or above local minimum wage (exact rate set by experience)

Lead the floor at a busy shoe store, coach teammates, and help customers find styles they love. Comes with 30% shoe discount, relaxed dress code, daily access to pay, and growth paths across 850+ stores.

Employer: Best Buy

Location: Greeley, CO

Type: Part-time

Application deadline: At least 5 days from posting date

Front-line tech support in-store, helping customers with device check-in, basic fixes, and setup. Good fit if friends already ask you for tech help; includes employee discounts, competitive pay, and benefits options.

Employer: Transwest Inc

Location: Greeley, CO

Type: Full-time, hourly

Pay: $24.00 – $30.00/hour

Help retail and commercial customers find the right truck and equipment parts while supporting the service department. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, and employee vehicle discounts.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and similar roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.