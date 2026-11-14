Greeley has a solid mix of hands-on jobs right now, from hospital housekeeping to apartment maintenance and specialty cleanup work. If you like staying active and seeing the results of your work right away, these are worth a look.

Employer: Banner Health

Banner Health Location: Greeley, CO

Type: Part-time, Per Diem/Registry

Category: Facilities / Environmental Services

Facilities / Environmental Services Shift: 7:00am – 3:30pm, rotating weekends

Estimated pay range: Not listed

Help keep hospital rooms and common areas clean and safe for patients and staff. This role is great if you want a flexible schedule, weekly pay, and a way to get your foot in the door with a major health system.

Employer: Cushman & Wakefield

Location: Greeley, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $28.05 – $33.00 per hour

Environment: Apartment communities / multifamily housing

Support the maintenance team with make-ready apartments, basic repairs, and grounds care (including pools and dog parks). Good fit if you have general maintenance skills, like variety in your day, and want strong benefits plus paid time off.

Employer: Cushman & Wakefield

Location: Greeley, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.40 – $24.00 per hour

Experience: 1+ years related maintenance experience preferred

Take on more advanced maintenance work in apartment communities, from make-readies to plumbing, basic electrical, and on-call emergencies. Ideal if you already have hands-on experience and want steady hours, benefits, and room to grow.

Employer: Rocky Mountain Biohazard

Location: Greeley, CO 80631 (in-person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.00 – $29.00 per hour

Schedule: 8–12 hour shifts, on-call rotation (nights/weekends/holidays)

Do critical cleanup and restoration work, including crime and trauma scenes, water damage, mold, and hoarding situations. This is physical, on-call work that suits someone with strong stamina, a steady mindset, and a desire to help people on their hardest days.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.