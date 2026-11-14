Looking for a new feline friend in Greeley, CO? These adoptable cats at NOCO Humane Greeley Adoption Campus are hoping for loving homes and cozy laps.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Shelter: NOCO Humane Greeley Adoption Campus

Phone: (970) 775-5887

Feta is an undersocial kitten who needs a calm, patient home without kids under 12. He’ll do best with lots of tasty treats, gentle handling, and time to build trust. He may also benefit from living with a confident, social cat who can show him the ropes.

👉 Meet Feta and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red Tabby

Orange/Red Tabby Shelter: NOCO Humane Greeley Adoption Campus

Phone: (970) 775-5887

Wheatley is a sweet, attention-loving young cat who enjoys cuddles and people time. If you’re looking for a friendly companion to hang out with you on the couch, Wheatley would love to be your new buddy.

👉 Meet Wheatley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Shelter: NOCO Humane Greeley Adoption Campus

Phone: (970) 775-5887

Onion is another undersocial kitten who needs a quiet home without kids under 12. He’ll need patience, gentle care, and lots of yummy snacks while he learns that people are safe. Like Feta, Onion may do well with a friendly resident cat to help build his confidence.

👉 Meet Onion and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Shelter: NOCO Humane Greeley Adoption Campus

Phone: (970) 775-5887

Potato is a friendly young guy who loves attention and meeting new people. If you want a social cat who will happily soak up your affection, Potato might be the perfect match.

👉 Meet Potato and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby

Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby Shelter: NOCO Humane Greeley Adoption Campus

Phone: (970) 775-5887

Ginger is a friendly kitten looking for a family to grow up with. She’s eager to meet her people and start her new life in a loving home.

👉 Meet Ginger and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Greeley, CO, please consider visiting NOCO Humane Greeley Adoption Campus or calling (970) 775-5887 to learn more about these wonderful cats and how to adopt.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.