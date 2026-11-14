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🐱 Sweet Greeley Cats Ready to Join Your Family
Looking for a new feline friend in Greeley, CO? These adoptable cats at NOCO Humane Greeley Adoption Campus are hoping for loving homes and cozy laps.
FETA
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Shelter: NOCO Humane Greeley Adoption Campus
- Phone: (970) 775-5887
Feta is an undersocial kitten who needs a calm, patient home without kids under 12. He’ll do best with lots of tasty treats, gentle handling, and time to build trust. He may also benefit from living with a confident, social cat who can show him the ropes.
👉 Meet Feta and apply to adopt on adoptapet
WHEATLEY
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red Tabby
- Shelter: NOCO Humane Greeley Adoption Campus
- Phone: (970) 775-5887
Wheatley is a sweet, attention-loving young cat who enjoys cuddles and people time. If you’re looking for a friendly companion to hang out with you on the couch, Wheatley would love to be your new buddy.
👉 Meet Wheatley and apply to adopt on adoptapet
ONION
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Shelter: NOCO Humane Greeley Adoption Campus
- Phone: (970) 775-5887
Onion is another undersocial kitten who needs a quiet home without kids under 12. He’ll need patience, gentle care, and lots of yummy snacks while he learns that people are safe. Like Feta, Onion may do well with a friendly resident cat to help build his confidence.
👉 Meet Onion and apply to adopt on adoptapet
POTATO
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Shelter: NOCO Humane Greeley Adoption Campus
- Phone: (970) 775-5887
Potato is a friendly young guy who loves attention and meeting new people. If you want a social cat who will happily soak up your affection, Potato might be the perfect match.
👉 Meet Potato and apply to adopt on adoptapet
GINGER
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby
- Shelter: NOCO Humane Greeley Adoption Campus
- Phone: (970) 775-5887
Ginger is a friendly kitten looking for a family to grow up with. She’s eager to meet her people and start her new life in a loving home.
👉 Meet Ginger and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Greeley, CO, please consider visiting NOCO Humane Greeley Adoption Campus or calling (970) 775-5887 to learn more about these wonderful cats and how to adopt.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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