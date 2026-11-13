Greeley’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with solid options from corporate food brands to local insurance and field sales. Here are a few standout roles worth a look.

Employer: Pilgrim’s

Location: Greeley, CO (corporate HQ)

Type: Full-time, salaried

Salary: $127,000 – $171,000 base + annual bonus

Own a $300M+ prepared foods portfolio and lead category strategy for value-added chicken in foodservice. This is a high-impact, data-heavy role with full P&L ownership, cross-functional leadership, strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match), and clear career development support.

Employer: Purple Wave Auction

Location: Field-based, Northeast Colorado (includes Greeley/Weld County)

Type: Full-time, salaried exempt

Salary: Competitive base + monthly commission (base shown on posting includes estimated first-year commission)

If you like being on the road and around construction and ag equipment, this role covers multiple counties and is heavy on relationship-building with equipment owners. Expect up to 75% travel, a company vehicle, phone, and laptop, plus health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and stock purchase plan.

Employer: Farmers Insurance – Katie Gale Agency

Location: Greeley, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $2,500 – $4,000 per month base + commission + bonuses

Great fit if you’re Property & Casualty licensed and enjoy both service and sales. You’ll manage client accounts, handle policy changes, and aim for $10,000+ in new written premium each month, with weekday hours and room to grow in a local, team-focused agency.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—employers update openings and details all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.